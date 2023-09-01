Isuzu Motors launches top-spec Z variant of D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck at 15 lakh

Japanese automaker Isuzu Motors on Thursday launched a new, top-spec ‘Z’ trim of its D-Max S-Cab pick-up truck in India. According to HT Auto, the Z variant comes with a host of new features and creature comforts. The Isuru D-Max S-Cab Z (Image courtesy: Isuzu Motors India)

“The model embodies the essence of an aspirational vehicle that is truly beyond the ordinary. The Isuzu D-Max range has been a success story for many customers in India, and we are confident that the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z will truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers,” Toru Kishimito, the deputy MD of the manufacturer's India arm, told HT Auto.

Price

The model has been given an introductory price of ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Since the price is introductory, it may go up in the coming days.

Features

The Z variant gets additional features such as chrome grille, bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, chrome finish on the door handles, and tailgate handle. Other features include electrically adjustable chrome-finished outside rear-view mirror (ORVMs) with turn indicators, roof rails, gunmetal-finished shar fin antenna, six-spoke wheel covers, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple USB ports, and more.

Safety features

For passenger safety, the company has given the Z trim features such as an ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seats, speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door-side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column, and underbody steel protection.

Engine

It will be powered by a 2.5-litre 4JA1 diesel engine with 77.7 bhp of maximum power and 176 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox that sends power only to the rear wheels.

Colours

As many as five colour options are on offer: Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Nautilus Blue, Splash White, and Titanium Silver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON