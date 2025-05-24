Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Kawasaki Eliminator 500 vs Honda Rebel 500: Which 500 cc cruiser should you get?

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 02:28 PM IST

Honda's Rebel 500 and Kawasaki's Eliminator 500 compete in the mid-size cruiser segment, offering different experiences.

The Indian mid-size cruiser segment has recently witnessed the introduction of two compelling contenders: the Honda Rebel 500 and the Kawasaki Eliminator 500. Both motorcycles, priced competitively, offer distinct design philosophies, performance characteristics, and feature sets. Here's an in-depth comparison to help you discern which cruiser aligns with your riding aspirations.

Both motorcycles use a parallel twin engine with a power output of around 45 bhp.
Both motorcycles use a parallel twin engine with a power output of around 45 bhp.

Design & Ergonomics: 

Honda Rebel 500: Embracing the low-slung aesthetic, the Rebel 500 features chunky tires, and a minimalist design. Its matte black finish and simplistic features exude a retro charm, making it approachable for new riders. The low seat height of 690 mm enhances accessibility, especially for shorter riders. 

Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Contrastingly, the Eliminator 500 showcases a contemporary design with a soft teardrop tank, sharp LED lighting, and aggressive detailing. Its upright seating position, forward foot pegs, and longer wheelbase give it a substantial presence, appealing to those seeking a modern cruiser experience.

(Also read: Honda Two Wheelers surpasses 500 million production mark globally)

Engine & specifications:

Honda Rebel 500: Powered by a 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, it delivers 45.5 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque. The engine is tuned for relaxed cruising, suitable for both city commutes and highway rides.

Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Equipped with a slightly smaller 451 cc engine, it produces 44 bhp and 42.6 Nm of torque. The inclusion of a slipper clutch makes the clutch action lighter.

Weight:

Kawasaki's Eliminator 500 is lighter than the Honda Rebel 500. It weighs 176 kg whereas the Honda weighs 191 kg.

Features & Equipment: Tech-Savvy vs. Simplicity

Kawasaki Eliminator 500: Boasts an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app, enabling smartphone pairing, ride logs, and notification alerts. 

Features LED lighting throughout, a preload-adjustable monoshock, and a substantial 310 mm front disc for enhanced braking confidence.

Honda Rebel 500: Prioritizes simplicity with a monochrome instrument panel displaying essential information.

Maintains a retro aesthetic with a round headlamp, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 296 mm front disc, emphasizing daily usability over advanced tech features. 

(Also read: 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Five key highlights you should know)

Pricing

Honda Rebel 500: Priced at 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a balance of classic design and reliable performance, making it an attractive option for riders seeking a traditional cruiser experience. 

Kawasaki Eliminator 500: At 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), it commands a premium, justified by its advanced features and modern design elements, catering to tech-savvy riders desiring contemporary aesthetics. 

