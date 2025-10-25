Kawasaki KLE 500 unveiled: Here’s everything you should know

Kawasaki has officially taken the wraps off the all-new KLE 500 for 2026, marking the return of a much-loved nameplate in the middleweight adventure category. Designed for riders who crave both tarmac touring and trail exploration, the KLE 500 blends everyday usability with rally-inspired toughness. Get Launch Updates on Norton 500 Notify me Notify me Kawasaki KLE 500 SE comes with few accessories as standard over the regular model.

Kawasaki KLE 500 specifications Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin Displacement 451 cm³ Frame type Trellis Fuel capacity 16 litres Seat height 860 mm Brakes Disc Suspension KYB inverted cartridge-type front fork and a Uni-Trak rear monoshock View All Prev Next

Design and styling: Rally ready

The new KLE 500 embodies the essence of a modern rally machine. It sports a tall windscreen, a 16-litre fuel tank and slim bodywork that enhances rider movement. The sharp LED lighting setup and purposeful stance highlight its off-road DNA.

Motocross-inspired design cues — including long side covers and a narrow seat profile — offer comfort and control, whether you’re seated or standing during off-road riding.

Engine and performance

Powering the KLE 500 is a parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine paired with an assist and slipper clutch. This setup should ensure smooth power delivery, lighter clutch feel, and improved control on tricky terrain. As of now, the brand has not revealed the specifications of the engine.

Compliant with the A2 licence category in Europe, the KLE 500 is positioned as an accessible option for both new and experienced riders seeking an adventure-ready platform.

Chassis, wheels and suspension

Built on a trellis frame, the bike features a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination — perfect for off-road agility without sacrificing highway stability.

Suspension duties are managed by a KYB inverted cartridge-type front fork and a Uni-Trak rear monoshock, offering responsive handling across varied surfaces.

Braking performance comes from front and rear disc brakes equipped with selectable ABS, which can be turned off for off-road conditions.

Ergonomics and rider comfort

Kawasaki has crafted the riding triangle — seat, handlebar and footpeg position — to deliver comfort during long hours in the saddle. Whether you’re tackling city traffic or open trails, the KLE 500 promises an upright, commanding posture.

Optional low seat variants and adjustable ergonomics ensure riders of all sizes can find a comfortable fit.

Technology and connectivity

Two variants are available: Standard and SE.

The SE version adds a TFT digital display, LED indicators, and protective elements such as handguards, a taller screen and an engine skid plate.

Smartphone connectivity is integrated via Kawasaki Rideology The App, allowing riders to access ride stats, notifications and navigation functions directly from their phones.

Accessories and customisation

Kawasaki offers an extensive range of genuine accessories to tailor the KLE 500 to every adventure. Options include side panniers, top case, engine guard, radiator screen, GPS mount, grip heaters, USB-C charger and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust for an enhanced exhaust note.

Colours and availability

The Kawasaki KLE 500 will arrive in the global market by March 2026. We don't have a timeline for the India launch as of now.

Standard model: Metallic Carbon Gray / Ebony

SE model: Pearl Blizzard White, Pearl Storm Gray, Metallic Bluish Green