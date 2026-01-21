Kawasaki Launches the 2026 Ninja 300 in India at 3.17 Lakh

Kawasaki has officially announced the launch of the 2026 Ninja 300 in India through its social media channels. The motorcycle is priced at ₹3,17,000 ex-showroom and continues to cater to riders looking for a fully faired sportbike with a proven mechanical package. The 2026 Ninja 300 features updated colours and graphics, while retaining its powerful 296 cc engine and familiar silhouette.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 specs Category Specification Engine type Parallel twin, liquid cooled Displacement 296 cc Maximum power 39 PS at 11,000 rpm Maximum torque 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm Gearbox 6 speed Clutch Assist and slipper clutch Fuel system Fuel injection Frame Tubular diamond frame Front suspension Telescopic forks Rear suspension Gas charged monoshock Front brake 290 mm single petal disc Rear brake 220 mm disc ABS Dual channel Front tyre 110/70 R17 Rear tyre 140/70 R17 Wheel type Alloy wheels Seat height 785 mm Ground clearance 140 mm Fuel tank capacity 17 litres Kerb weight 172 kg Ex showroom price ₹ 3.17 lakh View All Prev Next

Visually, the 2026 Ninja 300 remains largely unchanged, retaining the sharp fairing design, aggressive stance and familiar Ninja proportions. The overall silhouette stays true to the model’s identity, making it instantly recognisable on the road. Kawasaki has focused on refreshing the bike through updated colour and graphic options, giving it a more contemporary feel without altering the core design.

Powering the Ninja 300 is the same 296 cc parallel twin engine that has been a strong point of the motorcycle over the years. The engine puts out 39 PS of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. It offers smooth power delivery and accessible performance, making it suitable for both newer riders stepping into the sportbike segment and experienced riders who prefer a manageable yet engaging machine.

The hardware setup also carries forward unchanged. The motorcycle continues with the same chassis, suspension and braking components, ensuring a predictable and confidence-inspiring ride. The tubular diamond frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 290 mm single-petal disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The ground clearance of the motorcycle is 140 mm and the seat height is 785 mm, which is quite accessible. The fuel tank capacity is rated for 17 litres. Kawasaki has chosen not to add new electronic features or a modern TFT display, instead sticking to a straightforward and rider-focused approach.

With deliveries expected to begin in mid February 2026, the Ninja 300 continues to be positioned as an entry-level twin-cylinder sportbike for the Indian market. While competition has evolved rapidly, this update keeps the Ninja 300 relevant for buyers who value engine refinement, design familiarity and brand legacy over outright features and tech.