Kawasaki Launches the 2026 Ninja 300 in India at 3.17 Lakh

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 03:48 pm IST

Kawasaki launches 2026 Ninja 300 in India at ₹3,17,000, maintaining its classic design and proven mechanicals. 

Kawasaki has officially announced the launch of the 2026 Ninja 300 in India through its social media channels. The motorcycle is priced at 3,17,000 ex-showroom and continues to cater to riders looking for a fully faired sportbike with a proven mechanical package.

The 2026 Ninja 300 features updated colours and graphics, while retaining its powerful 296 cc engine and familiar silhouette.
The 2026 Ninja 300 features updated colours and graphics, while retaining its powerful 296 cc engine and familiar silhouette.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 specs

CategorySpecification
Engine typeParallel twin, liquid cooled
Displacement296 cc
Maximum power39 PS at 11,000 rpm
Maximum torque26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm
Gearbox6 speed
ClutchAssist and slipper clutch
Fuel systemFuel injection
FrameTubular diamond frame
Front suspensionTelescopic forks
Rear suspensionGas charged monoshock
Front brake290 mm single petal disc
Rear brake220 mm disc
ABSDual channel
Front tyre110/70 R17
Rear tyre140/70 R17
Wheel typeAlloy wheels
Seat height785 mm
Ground clearance140 mm
Fuel tank capacity17 litres
Kerb weight172 kg
Ex showroom price 3.17 lakh

Visually, the 2026 Ninja 300 remains largely unchanged, retaining the sharp fairing design, aggressive stance and familiar Ninja proportions. The overall silhouette stays true to the model’s identity, making it instantly recognisable on the road. Kawasaki has focused on refreshing the bike through updated colour and graphic options, giving it a more contemporary feel without altering the core design.

Powering the Ninja 300 is the same 296 cc parallel twin engine that has been a strong point of the motorcycle over the years. The engine puts out 39 PS of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. It offers smooth power delivery and accessible performance, making it suitable for both newer riders stepping into the sportbike segment and experienced riders who prefer a manageable yet engaging machine.

The hardware setup also carries forward unchanged. The motorcycle continues with the same chassis, suspension and braking components, ensuring a predictable and confidence-inspiring ride. The tubular diamond frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 290 mm single-petal disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear.

The ground clearance of the motorcycle is 140 mm and the seat height is 785 mm, which is quite accessible. The fuel tank capacity is rated for 17 litres. Kawasaki has chosen not to add new electronic features or a modern TFT display, instead sticking to a straightforward and rider-focused approach.

With deliveries expected to begin in mid February 2026, the Ninja 300 continues to be positioned as an entry-level twin-cylinder sportbike for the Indian market. While competition has evolved rapidly, this update keeps the Ninja 300 relevant for buyers who value engine refinement, design familiarity and brand legacy over outright features and tech.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Paarth Khatri

    Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
