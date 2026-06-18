Kawasaki Ninja 500: 5 things to know about the 2026 model

The most significant change for the 2026 model is compliance with E20 fuel standards. Alongside this update, Kawasaki has also introduced its signature green colour for the latest version. Beyond these revisions, the motorcycle remains identical to the earlier model.

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 has received its 2026 model year update for India, bringing a handful of changes while retaining its familiar overall package. Although the motorcycle remains largely unchanged, there are a few important details that shape where it now stands in the segment. Here are five key things to know about the updated bike:

The Ninja 500 retains its steel trellis frame and suspension arrangement consisting of telescopic front forks with 120mm travel and a rear monoshock offering 130mm travel. Unlike several competing motorcycles in this segment that have adopted upside-down forks, Kawasaki has stayed with a simpler setup.

Power continues to come from the existing 451cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The unit develops 45 bhp at 10,000rpm and 42.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox paired with a slip/assist clutch.

4) Straightforward riding experience The motorcycle avoids a long electronics list and instead keeps equipment levels basic. A Bluetooth-compatible negative LCD instrument display and slip/assist clutch are included, while rider assistance is limited to dual-channel ABS. The rear ABS function also cannot be deactivated separately.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with 110/70-R17 front and 150/60-R17 rear Dunlop Sportmax tyres.

5) Import route pricing The Ninja 500 continues to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU), unlike several Kawasaki motorcycles sold as CKD models. Import-related costs, combined with taxation on motorcycles above 350cc, contribute to its pricing structure.

At ₹5.76 lakh, the motorcycle sits well above the Aprilia RS 457 range, which is priced between ₹4.22 lakh and ₹4.37 lakh. The Ninja 500 also weighs 171 kg with its 14-litre fuel tank full and uses a relatively accessible 785mm seat height.