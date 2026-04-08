Kia India kicks off ‘Summer Readiness Service Camp’ offering free vehicle checks

Kia India has launched a nationwide Summer Readiness Service Camp, running from April 6 to May 12, 2026. The initiative spans 497 authorised workshops and covers the brand’s entire product portfolio, aiming to prepare vehicles for rising temperatures across the country. Kia India’s nationwide Summer Readiness Camp offers free inspections and seasonal service benefits across 497 workshops.

This programme is being conducted in stages across regions to manage demand and ensure wider reach. North, West, and select Eastern states will be participating from April 6 to April 12. A second phase in the Northeast is scheduled for April 24 to April 30. Southern markets will host the programme between May 6 and May 12.

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It leverages Kia India’s network of 862 touchpoints across 390 cities. Customers can book service appointments through the brand’s website, MyKia app, toll-free numbers, or by visiting dealerships. Here's what the manufacturer is offering in the camp for owners:

Free 20-point check and AC assessment At the core of the initiative is a complimentary 20-point vehicle inspection. This includes a detailed assessment of Air-Conditioning (AC) performance, a critical factor during peak summer months. The checks are designed to identify potential issues early and improve vehicle reliability in high temperatures.

Discounts and added services Customers visiting the camp can avail up to 20 per cent benefits on AC-related services. Additional offers include a minimum 5 per cent discount on select genuine accessories and 10 per cent off roadside assistance plans. A complimentary exterior top wash is also part of the service package.

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Customer engagement initiatives Beyond servicing, the programme includes customer-focused activities such as Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle evaluations and referral programmes. These initiatives aim to support resale opportunities and enhance engagement within the ownership ecosystem.

Speaking about the initiative, Atul Sood, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “At Kia India, our focus extends beyond delivering world-class products to ensuring a seamless and delightful ownership experience. The Kia Summer Readiness Camp reflects our commitment to proactive care—helping customers stay ahead of seasonal challenges while enhancing convenience, safety, and overall ownership experience. Through such initiatives, we continue to strengthen long-term customer trust and engagement.”