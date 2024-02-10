Kia Motors unveils Carnival HEV with hybrid powertrain. Check details

South Korean carmaker Kia has unveiled a new version of its Carnival MPV, giving it a new hybrid powertrain, and is calling it ‘Carnival HEV.’ The model, first spotted in October last year, made its global debut at the ongoing Chicago Auto Show. Kia Carnival 2025 (Image courtesy: Kia Motor)

Carnival HEV, a facelift, will go on sale in the United States and other international markets later this year. As of now, however, it is not known whether Kia will launch the MPV in the Indian market or not.

Variants

Kia Carnival HEV will be offered in four trims, namely LSX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. SX Prestige is the top-end trim, followed by the LSX variant.

Powertrain

It is powered by a 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engine paired with an electric motor that has a power output of 72 bhp. The total combined power output, on the other hand, stands at around 242 bhp, while the torque output is 367 Nm. Moreover, because of the electric motor, the torque can kick in instantly rather than gradually, waiting for the turbocharger to spool up.

The gearbox on duty, meanwhile, is a 6-speed automatic unit.

Features

Inside the cabin, there are features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster in a single unit; a computerised rearview mirror system and a full-colour head-up display (both optional); a rotary shifter, a pair of 14.6-inch entertainment screens for the backseat passengers; Digital Key 2 for smart device connectivity, and a revamped dashboard and center console with fewer physical buttons.

ADAS features updated

Additionally, the auto giant has updated ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features on the 2025 Kia Carnival. The model, therefore, now comes with Junction Crossing (FCA-JC), Lane-change Oncoming (FCA-LO), Lane-change Side (FCA-LS) and Evasive Steering Assist (FCA-ESA). Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (N-SCC) is there, as is Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA).