Kia Syros and Clavis now at Police Canteens with exclusive pricing

In a significant move for India’s police and paramilitary officials, Kia India has officially made its sub-compact SUV, the Syros, and the recently launched seven-seater MPV, the Carens Clavis, available for purchase at Police Canteens. The families of active and retired police personnel can now access Kia’s Sonet, Seltos, Syros, Carens, and Carens Clavis at KPKB’s exclusive prices. The availability through Police Canteens ensures that personnel can purchase these vehicles with significant savings compared to the prices in civilian showrooms. Personalised Offers on Kia Syros Check Offers Check Offers The Kia Syros has radical styling, a spacious cabin, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Thanks to this partnership, Kia cars are now accessible across Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) nationwide distribution system of 119 master canteens and 1871 subsidiary outlets. This nationwide network currently benefits over 3.5 million members from the police and paramilitary forces.

Commenting on this development, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “We are truly honored to strengthen our partnership with Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar and extend Kia’s complete ICE product line-up to the courageous police and paramilitary personnel, as well as their families. This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, safe, and sustainable mobility solutions to those who protect and serve the nation.”

A Closer Look at the Kia Carens Clavis and Syros

The Kia Carens Clavis and Syros belong to the MPV and SUV segments, respectively.

Kia Syros: The Kia Syros is a sub-four-metre SUV that competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Tata Nexon. This Korean vehicle is known for offering an upmarket design from inside and outside, space, and features. Like all other Kia cars, the Syros also boasts a long list of features. Further, this vehicle has turbo-petrol and diesel engines on offer, available with manual and automatic transmissions. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Features on offer are rear ventilated seats, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Harman Kardon speakers, wireless phone charger, 64 colour ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, etc.

Kia Carens Clavis: The Kia Carens Clavis is an MPV which is the most premium looking and feature-rich model in its segment. It’s a three-row vehicle, which has a 1.5-litre engine in NA petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel. These are the same engine options as the Carens. It’s available in manual, semi-automatic (clutchless-manual/IMT), and automatic transmissions.

On the feature front, it offers a panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, six airbags, a 360–degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, hill-hold control, LED lights (front and rear), electric ORVMs, etc. Other offerings are front ventilated seats, 8-speaker Bose audio system, connected car technology, and disc brakes (front and rear), among others.