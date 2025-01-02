Kia Syros booking begins tonight. Here's how much you need to pay

Kia Syros broke cover last month being the latest SUV from the South Korean automaker and now it is all set to be available for booking ahead of its launch. The Kia Syros will be officially available for booking from January 3. Kia is expected to announce the prices of the Syros SUV during the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, later this month. The automaker has said that Syros customers can book the SUV online starting at 12 AM tonight or at the nearest dealer from tomorrow onwards, with a booking amount of ₹25,000. Kia Syros comes as the latest SUV from the South Korean automaker, joining the lineup with Sonet and Seltos alongside others.

Despite being a relatively new player in the Indian passenger vehicle market, Kia has tasted success pretty quickly with its offerings like the Seltos and Sonet. The Kia Syros comes joining its siblings as the latest SUV. With this, the automaker aims to grab a large chunk of the market pie, which has been bulging in size keeping pace with the growing demand and popularity of the SUVs in India. Kia claims that it has designed the Syros keeping the Indian market in focus.

Kia Syros: What makes it interesting

The Kia Syros comes with a contemporary design. At the front, it gets vertically stacked headlamps and LED daytime running lights (DRLs), along with a large bumper. These elements seem to have taken design inspiration from the Kia EV9. The side profile of the SUV displays a tall silhouette, with a black C-pillar creating a floating roof illusion. It gets a new alloy wheel design. The rear gets L-shaped LED tail lights.

Kia Syros gets colour options such as Intense Red, Frost Blue, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, and Sparking Silver. The SUV gets trims like HTX+(O), HTX+, HTX, HTK+, HTK(O), and HTK.

Inside, the Kia Syros boasts a completely new layout, featuring a dual-screen setup that integrates the touchscreen infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster, a newly designed dual-spoke steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof etc. The SUV also packs features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, power-adjustable driver seat, wireless charging, push-button start/stop, multi-zone climate control, a dedicated screen for climate controls, a Harmon Kardon sound system, an electronic parking brake, a 60:40 split seat, ambient lighting etc.

For safety, the SUV gets a 360-degree camera, six airbags, a hill start assist, Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powering the Kia Syros will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, there will be an option for a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.