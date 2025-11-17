KTM 390 Adventure gets a price hike. Check out new prices

KTM India has silently increased the prices of the 390 Adventure in the Indian market. The 390 Adventure X now starts at ₹3.26 lakh ex-showroom, whereas the 390 Adventure now costs ₹3.94 lakh ex-showroom. The 390 Adventure X is now priced at ₹ 3.26 lakh, while the 390 Adventure costs ₹ 3.94 lakh.

KTM 390 Adventure Price Table (Ex-showroom, India) Variant Old Price New Price Price Increase KTM 390 Adventure X ₹ 3,03,768 ₹ 3,26,178 ₹ 22,410 KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 3,67,699 ₹ 3,94,699 ₹ 27,000 Prev Next

This seems like the brand is no longer absorbing the GST hike that was implemented a few months back. KTM initially announced that it would not be increasing the prices of the models, but it seems like that was only for the festive season, which is now over. Thus, the brand has increased the prices.

The 390 Adventure X has received a price hike of Rs. 22,410, whereas the 390 Adventure is now priced ₹27,000 higher than before.

What are the specifications of the KTM 390 Adventure?

At the heart of the new KTM 390 Adventure is an enhanced 399cc LC4C engine that produces a powerful 45.5 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. Yes, the engine is the same as the 390 Duke, but the final drive has been revised with a rear sprocket size that is three teeth larger, which helps in improving low-end. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well as a slipper clutch.

What are the features of the KTM 390 Adventure?

The KTM 390 Adventure features a new 5-inch TFT display that includes Bluetooth connectivity, which is based on the latest 390 Duke model. Furthermore, this motorcycle offers a variety of traction control modes, ABS settings, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, cruise control, and numerous other advanced functionalities.

What is the difference between the 390 Adventure and 390 Adventure X?

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure is offered in two variants. The lower-spec X variant is equipped with alloy wheels, featuring a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel configuration. The 390 Adventure X is designed to be more touring-focused and comes at a more affordable price point. In contrast, the new 390 Adventure is tailored for off-road use, boasting 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with tubeless tyres. Moreover, the 390 Adventure also boasts fully adjustable suspension.