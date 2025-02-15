KTM 390 Duke gets a price cut of 18,000, now priced at 2.95 lakh

KTM India has announced a price cut on the 390 Duke. The motorcycle will now be priced at ₹2.95 lakh ex-showroom. Earlier, the motorcycle retailed for ₹3.13 lakh so, there has been a ₹18,000 price cut. The 390 Duke has been an incredibly successful model for the manufacturer and with the new price, it can be expected that even more buyers would be attracted to the motorcycle. The design of 390 Duke is inspired by the larger Dukes that KTM sells.

What are the rivals of the KTM 390 Duke?

The KTM 390 Duke competes with the Triumph Speed 400, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW G 310 R, Yamaha MT-03, and TVS Apache RTR 310.

What are the specifications of the KTM 390 Duke?

KTM has opted to enhance the cubic capacity of the new-generation Duke, increasing it from 373 cc to 398 cc. This modification results in an output of 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The motorcycle retains its 6-speed gearbox and is equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter that operates with notable smoothness.

What is the hardware on offer with the KTM 390 Duke?

KTM has made significant enhancements to the frame of the 390 Duke. It now features a completely redesigned steel trellis frame along with a new sub-frame, both constructed from pressure die-cast aluminum. Furthermore, a newly designed curved swingarm has been introduced. The suspension system consists of upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The braking system for the 2024 390 Duke is derived from the RC 390 model. It includes new, lighter rotors, with the front disc measuring 320 mm and the rear disc at 240 mm. In addition, the alloy wheels have been optimized for weight reduction and now incorporate fewer spokes, also based on the design of the RC 390.

What are the features on offer with the KTM 390 Duke?

KTM has introduced a range of enhancements to the latest generation of the 390 Duke. The motorcycle is now equipped with a 5-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for music control, management of incoming calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, it includes launch control, multiple riding modes, a new Track Mode, SuperMoto ABS, a Quickshifter, self-cancelling indicators, cruise control, and a speed limiter function.