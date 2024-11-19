Planning to buy KTM 890 Adventure R? Some must-know facts for you

KTM 890 Adventure R launched in India just a few days ago as the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's most capable adventure bike in the country. The motorcycle was launched alongside the KTM 890 Duke R at a price of ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by the Dakar Rally-winning KTM 450 Rally bike, this middle-weight adventure motorcycle promises well-capable touring and off-roading capabilities. KTM 890 Adventure R comes as the Austrian motorcycle giant's most capable adventure motorcycle in India.

In the Indian motorcycle market, the newly launched KTM 890 Adventure R takes on some of the toughest rivals such as the Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati DesertX, Aprilia Tuareg 660, Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE etc.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the bike.

KTM 890 Adventure R: Design

The KTM 890 Adventure R takes design inspiration from the KTM 450 Rally. The design language is familiar and on the same lines as the outgoing KTM 390 Adventure. Also, it takes a cue from the KTM 1290 Adventure. However, the KTM 890 Adventure R comes lighter, poses a tall stance and sports a rugged build. It has a split LED headlight with a pair of boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights. Also, there is a visor.

KTM 890 Adventure R: Features

The KTM 890 Adventure R gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth, smartphone connectivity and access to a host of rider aids like turn-by-turn navigation, ride modes, traction control, ABS modes, quick-shifter, cruise control etc.

KTM 890 Adventure R: Hardware

The KTM 890 Adventure R comes equipped with 43 mm WP Apex upside-down front forks and a WP Apex monoshock absorber at the rear. Both the front and rear suspensions come with multi-step adjustability. It sports twin front disc brakes and a single rear disc. The motorcycle runs on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear multispoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion STR tyres.

KTM 890 Adventure R: Powertrain

Powering the all-new KTM 890 Adventure R motorcycle is an 889 cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 103.2 bhp peak power and 100 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch.