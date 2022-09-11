Mahindra Auto unveils XUV400, its first fully electric SUV | Watch

Mahindra Auto has unveiled its upcoming XUV400, the company's first fully electric SUV, through a promotional video. Though the car's launch date is yet to be announced, this eXUV300-based electric vehicle (EV) will rival Tata's Nexon EV, which has been the best-selling electric car in India.

The video shows that XUV400 has a push start/stop button, as well as a gear bar for drive, reverse and neutral models. You can also see a round speedometer, with a speed of up to 180kmph mentioned. Also seen in the clip are, among other things, four full-size bags, a sunroof, speed and brake pedals, and an infotainment system with a large screen on the dashboard.

Features of Mahindra's XUV 400

The SUV has a 39.4kWh and IP67 water and dust resistant battery, which, according to Mahindra Auto, will be manufactured domestically. On a standard 3.3kW/16A domestic socket, the battery will take around 13 hours to get fully charged, while on a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, a full charge will take around 6 hours 30 minutes.

The carmaker also says that this EV will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.3 seconds, while its top speed is 150kmph. Its PSM electric motor generates 147hp power and 310Nm peak torque.

Also, the model has safety features such as six airbags, electronic stability software, four disc brakes, corner braking control, tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

XUV 400 bookings and delivery

According to reports, Mahindra will announce the SUV's price in January 2023, and commence its bookings and delivery the same month. In the first stage, it will be launched in these cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Pune, Surat and Trivandrum.

