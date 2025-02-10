Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two launched at 21.90 lakh. Here's what the mid spec EV gets

The Mahindra BE 6 price list was announced a few days ago. While the starting price of ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom and the top end price of ₹26.90 lakh were declared earlier, this time around Mahindra declared the prices for rest of the variants of the electric SUV. The BE 6 is offered in five different variants. These range from the Pack One to Pack One Above, then to Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and finally Pack Three. The BE 6 pack two is priced at ₹ 21.90 lakh and comes with a 59 kWh battery pack(REUTERS)

Priced at ₹21.90 lakh, ex-showroom, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two equals the price of what the higher-end variants of the Tata Curvv EV are and even those of the Hyundai Creta Electric higher-end trims. Now, it has to be said that the Mahindra BE 6 Pack is the mid spec variant of the electric SUV but does pack in a rather fancy list of features. Here's what the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two gets.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two: Features

On the outside, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two gets several features which includes sequential turn indicators, a start-up lighting sequence, front fog lamps, cornering lamps, and auto booster lamps. And the mid-spec variant also includes front parking sensors.

When it comes to the interior, the cabin will feature soft fabric upholstery. The electric vehicle is fitted with a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, along with an NFC key for keyless access, rear AC vents, and a rear parcel shelf. In terms of safety and driver assistance, the BE 6 comes with Level-2 ADAS, integrating one radar and one camera for better driving assistance along with adaptive cruise control.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two: Specs

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two only gets the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. However, when compared to its rivals, the battery pack is substantially larger than the other models in the segment. Mahindra claims that the 59 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 535 km. Furthermore, the battery pack is capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

With a rear wheel drive setup, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two produces a maximum output of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It further gets driving modes - Range, Everyday, and Race. Additionally, there will be a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.