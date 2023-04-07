Mahindra offers big discount on these SUVs. Check prices

If you are planning to buy Mahindra SUVs this month, then this is the perfect time. The automaker is giving big discounts on models including Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar 2WD, XUV400 EV and XUV700. Let us know about the offers available on all these one by one. Mahindra (REUTERS)

Also Read: Mahindra to raise up to $1.3 bn for electric vehicle unit

Mahindra Marazzo

This month, the Marazzo MPV is getting a total discount of up to ₹72,000. The cash discount will be available on the highest-spec M6 model. While the mid-spec M4+ and entry-level M2 models will receive cash discounts of ₹34,000 and ₹58,000, respectively.

Mahindra Bolero

This month, Mahindra is offering a total discount of ₹66,000 on the Bolero SUV. Customers can get a cash discount of ₹51,000 and a ₹15,000 accessories offer on the top-spec 86 (O) variant. Its mid-spec 86 and entry-level 84 models are discounted by ₹24,000 and ₹37,000, respectively.

Mahindra XUV300

If you buy the XUV300 this month, you can save up to ₹52,000. Customers receive the biggest discount on the XUV300 W8 diesel variant. This includes a ₹42,000 cash discount and ₹10,000 in accessories. The W8 (0) and W6 diesel variants, on the other hand, are getting discounts of up to ₹22,000 and ₹10,000, respectively. In terms of petrol variants, the W8(0) receives a ₹25,000 discount, while the W8 and W6 variants receive a ₹20,000 discount.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Bolero Neo N10 and N10 (O) variants are getting discounts of up to ₹48,000. This includes a ₹36,000 cash discount and ₹36,000 in accessories. Its mid-spec and entry-level N8 and N4 variants are getting discounts of ₹30,000 and ₹22,000 respectively.

Mahindra Thar 4X4

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹40,000 on the 4WD version of its popular off-road SUV Thar. Customers will get the benefit of this discount on both petrol and diesel variants.

However, it should be noted that the discounts and offers available at dealerships may vary from state to city and till the last stock.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON