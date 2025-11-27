Mahindra XEV 9S launched in India: Key launch highlights
Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S today. Stay tuned for the most recent updates directly from the launch event.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Price, Specs, & Variants Revealed Today! Catch the official Mahindra XEV 9S launch updates.
Mahindra is hosting the two-day Scream Electric event in India to celebrate the first anniversary of its Born EV platform SUVs. The homegrown carmaker has introduced a new seven-seater SUV, the XEV 9S, to mark the occasion. Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates on the SUV, including the price, specifications, variants, and colour options....Read More
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S updates: Rivals
Mahindra XEV 9S will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta EV, the Tata Harrier EV and even the Tata Sierra EV when it launches. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, although not the same body type, is also priced similarly to the new seven-seater and will face competition from the same.
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S updates: Bookings and test drives
The test drives for the XEV 9S begin on December 5, and the preference selection is set to commence from December 14. The bookings will begin from January 14, 2026, and deliveries of the SUV are slated to start by January 23, 2026.
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S updates: The S design story
According to Mahindra, they've inculcated nine S's in the design of the new XEV 9S. These include: Silhouette, Stance, Seamless, Scintillating, Striking, Space, Scenic, Sensuous and Sci-Fi.
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S updates: Running cost and maintenance costs
Mahindra claims that the running cost of the SUV can vary from ₹1.6 to 1.8 per km, depending on usage. The claimed maintenance cost of the XEV 9S is claimed to be ₹0.4 per km.
Mahindra XEV 9S launch updates: Drive modes and cruise control
The SUV features five different driving modes, namely: Default, Range, Everyday, Race and Snow. Each of these modes caters to a different user's need, as each name suggests.
The Pack One Above features standard cruise control, whereas the rest of the variants all get adaptive cruise control functionality.
Mahindra XEV 9S launch updates: Acceleration
The 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time for the 59 kWh variant is claimed at 7.9 seconds, whereas the 79 kWh variant can achieve triple-digit speeds under 7 seconds (claimed). The SUV has been rated to achieve a top speed of 200 km/h.
Mahindra XEV 9S launch updates: Regen modes
There are 4 levels of regen available on the Mahindra XEV 9S: L0 to L3. When set to L0, the regen is completely turned off. With L1, L2 and L3 modes, the regen strength is increased gradually with each notch.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch: Variant-wise range and performance
The EV maker says that the XEV 9S will offer 521 km of range on the 59 kWh battery, 600 km on the 70 kWh battery and 679 km on the 79 kWh battery packs.
The performance of the motor also varies based on the battery capacity. The 59 kWh battery allows for 228 bhp, the 70 kWh puts out 241 bhp, and the 79 kWh battery unlocks the full 282 bhp.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch: Warranty details
The homegrown carmaker is offering a lifetime warranty for the first registered owner on the XEV 9S' battery pack. In case of ownership change, warranty on the battery will be offered for 10 years from the date of first registration or 2,00,000 kms (whichever is earlier).
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch: Charging times
The carmaker offers two AC wall charger options: a 7.2 kW and an 11.2 kW. The AC charging time from 0-100 per cent depends on the battery capacity you have opted for. The 59 kWh battery takes 6 hours (with 11.2 kW charger) and 8.7 hours (with 7.2 kW charger).
The 70 kWh battery takes 7 hours (with 11.2 kW charger) and 10.2 hours (with 7.2 kW charger). And the 79 kWh battery takes 8 hours (with 11.2 kW charger) and 11.7 (with 7.2 kW charger) hours to fully charge.
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S Launch: What else the the XEV 9S offer?
The seven-seater SUV offers a Pawpal mode for pets, which maintains cabin temperature. It also gets ambient personalisation with multiple sound and light moods. The second-row seat has a provision for connecting two personal devices. The XEV 9S also has camp mode, which keeps power running for your accessories.
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S Launch: Work on the go
The Mahindra XEV 9S lets you work and chill while you travel with its built-in suite of apps. It also has an in-car camera, which can be used to make video calls and take quick photos. Not just this, the SUV also features 5G connectivity for a high-speed connection.
LIVE Mahindra XEV 9S Launch: Security and ease of driving
The Mahindra XEV 9S gets the Secure360 suite for the security of the vehicle. It gets Autopark functionality to alleviate tight parking concerns. The turning radius of the vehicle measures 10 metres, claimed to be the lowest in the segment.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live: Seating and comfort
Mahindra is claiming that the XEV 9S gets one of the quietest cabins in its segment. The front passenger seat has a six-way power adjustment. Both the first and second-row seats have a ventilation function. There is a lounge desk available for the second-row occupants as well. The SUV also features ambient lighting to enhance the overall cabin feel.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live: How many speakers does the SUV get?
The XEV 9S features Harman Kardon audio with a 16-speaker setup. The cabin gets Dolby Atmos audio, which allows for a cinematic sound experience inside the car. There are pre-loaded sound profiles also available on the SUV to fine-tune the sound to the user's preference.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live: Colour options
The Mahindra XEV 9S will be offered in six colour options. These include: Stealth Black, Ruby Velvet, Everest White, Desert Myst, Midnight Black and Nebula Blue.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch updates: Triple screen setup
The Mahindra XEV 9S gets a dual-tone cabin with a triple-screen setup, similar to what is seen on the Tata Sierra, which will also be coming to the EV space soon. The XEV 9S is also the latest to get boss mode for second-row occupants. This feature is also seen on the Tata Harrier EV.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch updates: Ground clearance and boot space
The XEV 9S gets a ground clearance of 201 mm (219mm at battery), and the overall vehicle height stands at 1745 mm. The new seven-seater SUV gets two storage spaces, the boot at the rear can accommodate up to 527 litres, and the frunk gets a storage capacity of 150 litres.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch updates: Design
The fascia of the Mahindra XEV 9S resembles the styling that is seen on the XEV 9e. However, what sets it apart from the XEV 9e is the rear. At the back, it ditches the connected tail lamp look and gets the familiar XUV 700 design.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Pack Three and Pack Three Above pricing
While the lower variants get 59 kWh and 70 kWh battery optio, Pack Three and Pack Three Above only get the 79 kWh battery capacity. The Pack Three has been priced at ₹27.35 lakh (ex-showroom), whilst the Pack Three Above has been priced at ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Pack Two Above starts at ₹24.45 lakh
The Mahindra XEV 9S will also get another variant called the Pack Two Above. The carmaker is giving two battery capacity options for Pack Two Above, as well, including a 70 kWh battery and a 79 kWh battery. The 70 kWh variant of this trim starts at ₹24.45 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 79 kWh variant has been priced at ₹25.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9S Launched: Pack One Above starts at ₹19.95 lakh
Mahindra has announced the starting price of the XEV 9S seven-seater SUV. The XEV 9S Pack One Above starts at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom). There will be two variants offered: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The higher capacity 79 kWh variant has been announced at ₹21.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch: Safety features
The Mahindra XEV 9S is built using High-Strength steel and gets frontal and side crash protection built into the frame. The SUV also gets active safety features, ADAS Level 2+, EyeDentity DOMS, which stands for Driver and Occupant Monitoring System, and VisionX augmented reality heads-up display.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch: Range and performance
Mahindra has claimed a 679 km range on the new SUV. The carmaker also revealed that the SUV will churn out 281 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of torque, similar to the XEV 9e already on sale. Mahindra also claims that the seven-seater gets a class-leading view of the road from driver's seat.
Mahindra XEV 9S Live Launch: What about the suspension setup?
The new Mahindra XEV 9S will feature intelligent adaptive suspension with 15 ms response. Mahindra has also hinted that it may bring more EVs across the SUV and MPV body styles in the near future. These SUVs would also be based on the INGLO architecture.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live updates: What to expect from the cabin?
The XEV 9S will feature MAIA AI, powering the infotainment system and other digital systems. The SUV promises to fill the gaps highlighted by XEV 9e and BE 6 buyers. The new EV focuses on increased cabin space for all occupants. The S at the end of the nomenclature stands for space.
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live updates: “SUV Space has potential”, says Velusamy R
Speaking at the launch, Velusamy R, President of Automotive Technology & Product Development at Mahindra, noted, “Mahindra is chasing the opportunity in the SUV space with its new EV. The SUV space has a lot of growth potential.”
Mahindra XEV 9S Launch Live updates: What features can we expect?
The Mahindra XEV 9S stays true to the XEV 7e concept. Heavily influenced by the XUV 700. In terms of features, the XEV 9S may get an individual infotainment screens for the second row passengers. However, there is no official announcement made about this as of now.
What is the XEV 9S all about?
The Mahindra XEV 9S, set to launch today, is a premium seven seater SUV. The carmaker earlier released multiple teasers for the XEV 9S over social media showcasing some details about what the SUV will bring to the table. For starters, it will be based on the INGLO platform, similar to the XEV 9e and the BE 6.