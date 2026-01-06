Mahindra XUV 7XO User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions About The Updated SUV

Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 7XO in India as the updated iteration of the XUV 700 SUV, with introductory prices ranging from ₹13.66 lakh to ₹22.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The special pricing applies to the first 40,000 customers. With big design updates, feature additions and hardware changes, the XUV 7XO marks a significant mid-cycle update for one of Mahindra’s most important SUVs. With bookings and test drives to commence shortly, readers have been sending in their questions about the new SUV, what it is, and what it brings. Here are our answers to the top 5 queries about the Mahindra XUV 7XO Personalised Offers on Mahindra XUV 7XO Check Offers Check Offers The Mahindra XUV 7XO has been launched in India with bookings to begin on January 14, 2026

Topics covered:

Is the XUV 7XO a new SUV or a facelift?

What has changed in the design?

What new features does it get?

Have the engines and hardware changed?

What are the variants, prices and delivery timelines?

1. Is the Mahindra XUV 7XO an all-new SUV or just a facelift of the XUV 700?

Asked by Aman Patel

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is a heavily updated version of the XUV 700 rather than an all-new model or a simple facelift. It retains the same platform, overall proportions and powertrain lineup, while introducing a revamped exterior and more features alongside upgraded suspension technology and driver-assistance systems. Mahindra is billing the update under a new nameplate to signal the extent of changes and renew the SUV’s market presence.

2. I am looking for an SUV with a bold design and on-road presence, and I had my mind on the XUV700 for this reason. How is the design of the new Mahindra XUV 7XO in comparison?

Asked by Nikhil Aggarwal

The XUV 7XO brings a range of exterior updates to make it look more mature over the outgoing XUV7O0

The XUV 7XO grows noticeably sharper over the outgoing model with redesigned headlamp housings, new LED DRLs and a reworked front grille for a cleaner, more mature demeanour. It carries a revised front bumper fitted with slimmer, cube-shaped fog lamps and a silver skid plate. The side profile remains unchanged, but the SUV now rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with an aero-optimised design. At the rear, the taillamps put on a new hexagonal lighting signature, paired with an updated rear bumper and new XUV 7XO badging on the tailgate.

3. Does the XUV 7XO offer any new features and tech over the XUV700?

Asked by Rohit Bansal

The XUV 7XO's biggest changes take place inside the cabin, which now features a coast-to-coast triple-screen display

The biggest upgrades are inside the cabin. The XUV 7XO brings a coast-to-coast triple screen display that includes three 12.3-inch screens for the digital cluster, infotainment, and a dedicated front passenger display. Feature additions include ventilated seats, powered front seats with memory, 8-way co-driver’s seat with Boss mode, second-row slide and recline, front and rear wireless charging with active cooling, and multi-zone ambient lighting.

The SUV also gets Alexa and ChatGPT integration, Dolby Vision support, a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon system with Dolby Atmos support, and an enhanced panoramic sunroof with added UV protection. Safety highlights include a 540-degree camera setup, connected car tech and an upgraded Level 2+ ADAS suite with visualisation.

4. I wanted to buy the XUV700 but after taking test drives, I realised I didn’t like the way it behaved on the road. Does the new XUV 7XO bring any changes in this area?

Asked by Kunal Mehta

The XUV 7XO brings the DAVINCI damper technology which promises improved vehicle dynamics and a plusher ride while ensuring lower noise levels

While the engine options remain unchanged, Mahindra has upgraded the SUV’s suspension hardware. The XUV 7XO gets a revised damper setup, billed as the ‘DAVINCI damper technology’. This is aimed at improving ride quality and is claimed to provide better body control and ride plushness. With the updated dampers, Mahindra claims best-in-class vehicle dynamics and the lowest noise levels in its category, be it with the diesel engine or petrol.

The ADAS has also been upgraded with improved radar and camera hardware, which should translate into better responsiveness and accuracy on the road.

5. Are there any new engine options available on the XUV 7XO?

Asked by Meenal Jain

The XUV 7XO continues to offer the same engines as the XUV 700. Buyers can choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, both offered with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. All-wheel drive is available on the top-spec diesel variant, catering to buyers who want enhanced traction and additional off-roading capability.

6. What are the variants, prices and delivery timelines for the XUV 7XO?

Asked by Saurabh Bharti

The Mahindra XUV 7XO is offered in AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7T and AX7L variants. Prices start at ₹13.66 lakh for the AX petrol manual, while the AX diesel begins at ₹14.96 lakh. The AX7 diesel manual is priced at ₹18.95 lakh, and the range tops out at ₹22.47 lakh for the AX7L diesel manual. Test drives begin on January 8, 2026, with bookings opening on January 14. Mahindra has confirmed that AX7, AX7T and AX7L variants will be delivered first, while deliveries for the AX, AX3 and AX5 variants will commence from April 2026.