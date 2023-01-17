Maruti Jimny pre-bookings cross 3k in just 2 days. Check waiting period details

Maruti unveiled the new Jimny 5-door SUV earlier this week at the 2023 Auto Expo. It will be launched in India and globally in a few months, with a distinctive boxy design that gives it a rugged and sporty appearance. However, official bookings have begun both online and through Nexa dealers. According to Live Hindustan, the Jimny is in such high demand that it has received 3,000 bookings in just two days.

The Jimny is one of Suzuki's most recognised models. It has been on the market since the late 1970s and is currently in its fourth generation. The second generation was sold in India as the Gypsy, and the fourth generation will be available soon. Internationally, the fourth-generation Jimny is already available as a three-door model.

ALSO READ: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki unveils 5-door Jimny SYV. Bookings open

In just two days, Maruti Jimny bookings have surpassed 3,000. The Jimny's waiting list has already reached three months before its release. Based on this figure, Maruti appears to have set a monthly production target of 1,000 units for the Jimny 5 Door for personal use.

The waiting period can last up to a year

Maruti expects to receive a record 10,000 bookings for the Jimny within a month, and this number may rise further before the launch. According to the report, the waiting period for the Jimny 5 door can easily reach a year depending on the production line of the Jimny.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON