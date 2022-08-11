Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki expected to launch Swift CNG soon: 5 key features of the upcoming car

Maruti Suzuki expected to launch Swift CNG soon: 5 key features of the upcoming car

Published on Aug 11, 2022 12:05 PM IST
The variant will further add to the company's CNG portfolio, that was expanded with the launch of Celerio CNG in January and Dzire CNG in March.
FILE PHOTO: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki India will launch the CNG variant of its Swift model sometime in the next few weeks, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The Swift CNG will further expand the company's CNG portfolio, that was expanded in January with the launch of Celerio CNG (starting price of 6.58 lakh) and Dzire CNG in March at 8.14 lakh.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki to launch 3 new models in India in next 6 months. Details here

Here are some features of the upcoming new variant of Swift:

(1.) According to a report, the Swift CNG will be made available in two options only: VXI and ZXI. These may come with a 5-speed manual transmission feature.

(2.) The car may come fitted with the CNG switch that is installed besides the headlight reveller. Also, the standard equipment list may be the same as the ones is Swift's respective petrol variants (VXI 5MT and ZXI 5MT).

(3.) At present, Dzire CNG (mileage of 31.12 km/kg) is the most fuel efficient CNG sedan in the country. However, its Swift counterpart is expected to have mileage of 30-35 km/kg.

(4.) However, in a slight negative, the power the additional weight of the CNG tank may result in a lower power-to-weight ratio.

(5.) In terms of price, the Swift CNG is likely to be costlier – by around 80,000 to 90,000 – than the model's petrol variants: While VXI 5MT is available at 6.82 lakh, the ZXI 5MT comes at 7.50 lakh.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

maruti suzuki cng
