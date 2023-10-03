News / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki faces 2,160 cr draft assessment order from Income Tax dept

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 03, 2023 09:30 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India issued draft assessment order by Income Tax department for pending dues of ₹2,160 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India has disclosed that it has been issued a draft assessment order by the Income Tax department, indicating pending dues of 2,160 crore. This case pertains to the financial year 2019-20.

Maruti Suzuki(REUTERS)
“The company has received a Draft Assessment Order dated October 3, from the Income Tax Authority for the financial year 2019-20,” the automaker announced in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Monday.

The company has received a draft Assessment Order for the fiscal year 2019-20, which includes proposed additions/disallowances amounting to 2,159.7 crore related to the returned income (the income disclosed by the Company in its Income Tax return).

The automaker further said that it would challenge the order before the Dispute Resolution Panel.

“There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the Company due to this draft Assessment Order,” it added.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

