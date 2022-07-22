Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki hikes Ertiga prices by 6,000. Car giant explains why
Maruti Suzuki hikes Ertiga prices by 6,000. Car giant explains why

Maruti Suzuki said all Ertiga variants would now come with electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:36 PM IST
PTI |

Auto giant Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has hiked the price of its multi purpose vehicle Ertiga by 6,000.

The auto major said all Ertiga variants would now come with electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.

The company was earlier offering these features only in the automatic and top end manual trims only. "All the variants of Ertiga will now be equipped with ESP & Hill Hold Assist as standard features," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

There is an ex-showroom price increase of 6,000 in all the existing variants of Ertiga, it added.

The model will now have a starting ex-showroom price of 8.41 lakh. (ex-showroom, Delhi), MSI said.

