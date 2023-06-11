Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki launches Alto Tour H1, prices begin at 4.8 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches Alto Tour H1, prices begin at 4.8 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023

The hatchback will be offered in CNG and petrol variants, with the former priced at ₹5.7 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out Alto Tour H1, and the car will be offered in petrol and CNG variants. A commercial segment model that is BS6 compliant, it will be available in 3 colour schemes: Arctic White, Metallic Granite Grey, and Metallic Silky Silver.

Maruti Suzuki's Alto Tour H1 (Image courtesy: Live Hindustan)
“The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers,” said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive and Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL).

Alto Tour H1: Prices

While the petrol variant is available for 4.80 lakh, the CNG one comes for 5.70 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Alto Tour H1: Powertrain and range

The hatchback's petrol model is powered by the next-generation K-series 1.0-litre Dual VVT engine, with the claimed range being 24.6 kmpl. The range for the CNG variant, on the other hand, is said to be 34.46 km/kg.

Alto Tour H1: Performance

In petrol mode, the maximum power output and peak torque are 49 kW and 89 Nm respectively, while the corresponding figures for the CNG mode are 41.7 Kw and 82.7 Nm.

Alto Tour H1: Passenger safety

For the safety of passengers, Maruti Suzuki has given it features such as dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, belt reminders, engine immobiliser, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBS (electronic brakeforce distribution), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors, etc.

