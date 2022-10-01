Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki registers sales of 1.77 lakh vehicles in September: Report

Maruti Suzuki registers sales of 1.77 lakh vehicles in September: Report

Published on Oct 01, 2022 11:18 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales including domestic and exports at 176,306 units. It registered growths in all segments including mini, compact, mid-size, utility vehicles, vans and light commercial vehicles.

The latest Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

India's largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has released the sales figures for September. The company has registered a staggering 135.11 per cent growth in domestic passenger vehicles on yearly basis. Last month, Maruti Suzuki sold 148,380 units, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

In the same month last year, the company had sold 63,111 units. It means the automobile giant 85,269 more units than the previous year. The total domestic sales including light commercial vehicles stood at 150,885 units. In September 2021, the figure was at 66,415.

Maruti Suzuki has always capitalised on the hatchback segment. The carmaker boasts of several mini and compact hatchback models. In the mini segment, Maruti Suzuki has Alto and S-Presso. In September, the company sold 29,574 units of these two models, as compared to 14,936 units in the same month last year.

In the compact segment, the automobile giant boasts of successful models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour-S and Wagon R. In September this year, a total of 72,176 units of these models were sold, more than the 2021 figure of 20,891 units last year, the Live Hindustan report stated.

Talking about utility vehicle segment, Maruti has Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 models. The company sold 32,574 units in September this year, more than 18,459 units sold last year. In the mid-size segment, the company has only one car, Maruti Ciaz. Last month, it sold 1,359 units against the 2021 figures of 981.

In the vans category, Maruti sold 12,697 units of Eeco model last month. In September 2021, the model had sold 7,844 units.

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

Story Saved
×
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
