Maruti Suzuki unveils Xtra edition of S-Presso mini SUV. Details here

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Xtra edition of its S-Presso mini SUV. While it is not known when the model will be launched, customers will be able to purchase it from the homegrown manufacturer's Arena line of showrooms.

'Xtra on style and design. Introducing S-Presso Xtra that invites you to a world of entertainment and pushes you to Live It Up to new adventures, every day," said Maruti Suzuki Arena on its official Instagram handle, unveiling the look of the upcoming model.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra: Features and Specifications

According to HT Auto, the car's latest version has been given a more rugged look, as well as some new accessories. It comes with a front skid plate, chrome garnish on the grille, black cladding on the wheel arches, door cladding, coloured interior accents etc. Inside the cabin, there are subtle upgrades in the form of a new seat upholstery, contrasting red accent on the centre console, door pads, AC vents, and new floor mats.

However, Xtra continues to powered by the same engine unit as the original. S-Presso has a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that generates 65 bhp maximum power and 89 Nm peak torque. The motor is connected to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to reveal the pricing details of S-Presso Xtra edition. The main car, on the other hand, has a price range of ₹4.25 lakh to ₹5.65 lakh.

