McLaren's Artura supercar gets first owner in India. Who is he?

Abhishek Agarwal, the founder and CEO of luxury fashion house Purple Style Labs, has become the first person in India to own McLaren's Artura, launched in the country in May at ₹5.1 crore (ex-showroom). Abhishek Agarwal with his McLaren Artura supercar (Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

McLaren Mumbai, the British auto giant's first retail outlet in India, announced Agarwal as the first Indian to own the Artura, a ‘next-generation hybrid supercar.'

“India's first McLaren Artura, a hybrid supercar, becomes the latest addition to Mumbai-based founder and CEO, Abhishek ‘Monty’ Agarwal's garage!” it wrote in a LinkedIn post.

The images of Agarwal with his latest acquisition have surfaced online as well, and have been taken by celebrity photographer Viral Bhiyani.

McLaren Artura: Powertrain

The model is powered by a new, 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine, giving a combined power output of 671 bhp (maximum power) and 720 Nm (peak torque). The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power only to the rear wheel.

McLaren Artura: Top speed

The vehicle gets a top speed of 330 kmph; to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph, it takes just seconds, and 8.3 seconds to jump from 0 to 200 kmph.

McLaren Artura: Other details

The company's third offering for the Indian market, Artura is also the first model in the manufacturer's range to be built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). It has four driving modes: E-mode, Comfort, Sport, and Track.

