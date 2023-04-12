Home / Car Bike / Mercedes launches ‘most powerful’ GT 63 S E Performance in India: All you need to know

Mercedes launches ‘most powerful’ GT 63 S E Performance in India: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 10:57 AM IST

The model has been given a starting price of ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz has launched its AMG GT 63 S E Performance in India, giving it a starting price of 3.3 crore (ex-showroom). According to Mercedes-Benz India, the India unit of the German luxury carmaker, customers will be handed over their keys by none other than 7-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes-AMG GT G3 S E (Twitter/@MercedesBenzInd)
Mercedes-AMG GT G3 S E (Twitter/@MercedesBenzInd)

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Powertrain

Mercedes' most powerful production, AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. An additional 150 kW (201 bhp) goes to the rear wheel through an electric motor. The overall combined output from the V8 engine and electric motor is 831 bhp of maximum power and 1,470 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Top speed

The manufacturer says that the model has a top speed of 316 kmph, and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance: Features

The 4-door coupe comes with features such as two 12.4-inch screens, one each for a digital instrument console and an infotainment system. For battery, it gets the ultra-light lithium -ion 6 kWh unit that is used by the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Also, there is a multi-function steering wheel with shortcut dials, and a toggle to enhance or subdue the sound via the steering wheel or the central console.

