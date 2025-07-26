MG Cyberster launched in India in its dual-motor guise. Starts at 72.49 lakh…

JSW MG Motor India has introduced its most powerful and distinctive offering yet, the MG Cyberster, an all-electric convertible sports car launched under its premium brand channel, MG Select. Inspired by the iconic MGB Roadster and crafted for the future, the Cyberster brings together heritage styling, cutting-edge performance, and sustainable mobility in a singular package. Personalised Offers on MG Cyberster Check Offers The all-new MG Cyberster has arrived in India packing sports car-worthy performance.

The Cyberster is now available for booking at an introductory price of ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers who had pre-reserved the model. For all new bookings made post-launch, the price will be ₹74.99 lakh. Bookings have been opened from July 25, through MG Select Experience Centres in 13 cities or via the company’s website, with deliveries scheduled to begin from August 10, 2025.

Performance

Performance lies at the heart of the Cyberster’s appeal. Powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, the car delivers 510 PS of power and 725 Nm of torque, propelling it from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The aerodynamic profile, marked by a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd, enhances efficiency and stability at high speeds. At its core is an ultra-thin 77 kWh battery pack, measuring just 110 mm in thickness, which offers an MIDC-certified range of 580 km.

Design

Visually, the Cyberster channels a modern take on classic roadster aesthetics. Its electric scissor doors and soft-top convertible roof make a bold statement, while elements like the signature LED headlamps, Kammback-style rear, and active aerodynamic features create a profile that is sculpted and purposeful. The front end is marked by sharp DRLs and a muscular bonnet, while the rear features a full-width LED light bar with integrated indicators. It rides on 20-inch staggered lightweight alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres, offering both visual drama and performance assurance.

The Cyberster will be offered in four expressive dual-tone colour combinations namely Flare Red with Black Roof, Nuclear Yellow with Black Roof, Andes Grey with Red Roof, and Modern Beige with Red Roof.

Interior and features

Inside, the cabin presents a driver-focused layout with a wraparound cockpit featuring a triple-display interface. The setup includes a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and two 7-inch digital panels, offering seamless access to vehicle data, settings, and entertainment. The interior is appointed with sustainable Dinamica suede and premium vegan leather upholstery, reflecting a commitment to conscious luxury. A BOSE audio system with noise compensation ensures a rich, immersive sound experience on the move.

Comfort and control are further enhanced with dual-zone automatic climate control equipped with PM2.5 air filtration, as well as steering-mounted paddle shifters for regenerative braking and drive mode selection.

Specifications

Underneath, the Cyberster benefits from engineering led by former Formula 1 expert Marco Fainello. The chassis features double wishbone suspension and a balanced 50:50 weight distribution, delivering agile handling and daily drivability. Brembo 4-piston front brake callipers provide exceptional stopping power, bringing the car to a halt from 100 kmph in just 33 metres.

Safety features

In terms of safety, the Cyberster incorporates a high-strength H-frame structure and achieves a Static Stability Factor (SSF) of 1.83, setting a new benchmark in rollover resistance. It is also equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, along with a real-time Driver Monitoring System. The essential safety features are also provided such as dual front and side airbags, electronic stability control, and an electronic differential lock.

Complete Ownership Package

MG is offering the Cyberster with a bundled 3.3 kW portable charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger, and standard installation at no extra cost. The roadster will be retailed through MG Select centres and will be supported by the brand’s premium customer service ecosystem, including direct communication channels like the Elite Hub and a dedicated contact centre. MG is also offering a lifetime warranty on the high-voltage battery for the first owner, along with a standard 3-year/unlimited kilometre vehicle warranty.

With the launch of the Cyberster, JSW MG Motor India aims to reshape the perception of electric performance in the country. “At MG Select, we aim at curating experiences that spark emotion, inspire desire, and lead the shift towards conscious mobility,” said Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India.