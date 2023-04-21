MG Motor electric car's bookings to begin from April 26. Check price, features

You will have to wait a little longer to buy MG Motor India's cheapest electric car Comet EV. The company has teased the car, but the official launch will take place on April 26. The company will commence bookings on the launch day itself, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.



The car will be delivered to the customers from next month. Comet EV will be the entry level electric car for the brand. It will compete against Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. It is believed that the starting price of Comet EV is expected to be under ₹10 lakh.



Talking about Comet EV's features, it has a 10.25-inch screen, a touchscreen infotainment system and digital cluster. The users will be able to pair their devices for various purposes. MG Comet EV is available in four colour options of Bay (blue), Serenity (green), Sundowner (orange) and Flex (red).



MG Comet EV is based on GSEV platform, with main focus on urban users. The car has 12-inch wheels with the size of tyre being 145/70. The car is equipped with disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear.



The car is being manufactured at the company plant in Gujarat's Hallol. It generates 42PS power and 110 Nm of torque. It has a 17.3 kWh battery pack. With a 3.3kW charger, the charging time for 10-80 per cent of battery is five hours and seven hours for 100 per cent of battery. It is claimed that the car has a range of 230 kilometres.

