MG Windsor EV becomes costlier by 50,000. Now available from

MG Windsor EV has received a price hike of ₹50,000. This price hike comes as the introductory prices for the electric car are no longer applicable. Also, the free charging offer through the MG e-hub application is no longer available for the EV. With the latest price hike, the MG Windsor EV now starts at around ₹13,99,800 (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹15,99,800 (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the price hike for the recently launched MG Windsor EV comes at a time when all the major car manufacturers in India have announced a price hike, which has become effective from the very beginning of 2025. MG Windsor EV has become pricier with a price hike of ₹ 50,000 at the beginning of 2025.

With the ₹50,000 price hike effective for the MG Windsor EV, the EV's entry-level Excite variant now costs ₹13,99,800 (ex-showroom), while the mid-level Exclusive trim is priced at ₹14,99,800 (ex-showroom). The top-end Essence variant of the MG Windsor EV now costs ₹15,99,800 (ex-showroom).

JSW MG Motor India launched the Windsor EV as the brand's third electric car in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV. The MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed driving range of 332 kilometres on a single charge. In the real world, the driving range should be around 260 to 280 kilometres. The battery pack of the EV is claimed to be charged in 55 minutes using a DC fast charger. The MG Windsor EV comes with a portable charger as standard and the brand also offers a wall box charger for the consumers.

The MG Windsor EV was introduced with a host of segment-leading features. The EV received more than 15,000 bookings on day one after the bookings commenced and till now, its sales have been strong with more than 3,000 dispatches every month. Overall, the response from the Windsor EV has been very positive for JSW MG Motor India. In the last month of 2024, the Windsor EV played a key role in the brand's posting a strong growth figure.