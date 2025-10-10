MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition launched: 3 upgrades that it gets

JSW MG Motor India is celebrating one year of the Windsor EV in the Indian market. So, the brand decided to launch a new special edition of the model, which is called ‘Inspire Edition’. It is based on the top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV, and only 300 units will be produced. MG has also made a few upgrades to the Windsor EV Inspire Edition, so here is a quick rundown of them. Get Launch Updates on MG eHS Notify me Notify me MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition is available only with the smaller battery pack.

What are the cosmetic changes to the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

The Inspire Edition is offered only in Pearl White with a Starry Black finish on the roof, pillars. The black colour is also continued on the alloy wheels as well as the hood. There is also an ‘Inspire’ badge on the D-pillar. MG has also added the accessory pack that includes

A look at the interior of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition which now gets red and black seats.

What are the changes to the interior of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

Moving to the interior, the MG updated the seat upholstery in Sangria Red and a black colour scheme. There is ‘Inspire’ embroidered on the headrests. The armrest is now blacked out, and there are gold accents as well.

What are the feature additions to the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

In terms of features, the Inspire Edition of the Windsor EV comes with a 4K dashcam, 3D mats, cushions, a leather key cover and rear sunshades. Customers also have an option to get an illuminated sill plate and ambient lighting for the fixed panoramic glass roof.

There are also new features that have been added to the touchscreen infotainment system of the Windsor EV Inspire Edition. There are two new applications. The first one is the ‘Watch Wellness’ app that lets users access a collection of wellness-focused videos directly from the home screen, while the ‘Book My Service’ feature allows them to conveniently schedule service appointments right from the main interface.

(Also read: Hyundai Venue facelift to new Nissan compact SUV: Top 5 upcoming SUVs in India)

What are the specifications of the MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition?

Surprisingly, the Windsor EV Inspire Edition is offered only with the smaller battery pack that has a capacity of 38 kWh and a claimed range of 332 km. It comes with a front-mounted electric motor that puts out 134 bhp of max power and 200 Nm.