MG ZS EV to Hyundai Creta EV: Electric SUVs that offer the best range

After the recent Auto Expo held in New Delhi, the Indian electric SUV market is buzzing with new options giving people more choices than ever before. Hyundai launched the Creta Electric whereas Mahindra got the ball rolling much earlier with its BE 6 and XEV 9e. Electric SUVs in the market today are packing battery packs bigger than ever before. This has alleviated the concerns of range anxiety to an extent for buyers who are now starting to get interested in the option of owning an EV. Take a look at the EV SUVs which offer the longest range in India.(Nandan Mandayam/REUTERS)

If you're also out on a hunt for an EV which will take you the farthest possible distance then look no more. Listed below are the EV SUVs currently available in the Indian market, sorted in order of increasing range.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is one of the oldest EV SUV on the lot but still manages to be on this list owing to its 50.3 kWh battery. This power pack allows the SUV to travel up to a distance of 461 km (ARAI) while costing just under ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom).

This SUV is the electric alter-ego of the MG Astor and while newer models have surpassed it in terms of efficiency it is capable of competing with them still. Powering the front wheels, its electric motor delivers 174.5 bhp and 280 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta is an already popular name and its electric version brings the brand recognition with it. The Creta EV offers two battery options—a 42 kWh pack with a 390 km (ARAI) range and a larger 51.4 kWh pack which gets 473 (ARAI) km. The EV is priced from ₹17.99 lakh and goes up to ₹23.5 lakh (both ex-showroom). While the smaller battery keeps the starting price attractive, the bigger one offers long-range. The power output ranges from 133 bhp to 168 bhp. Both versions churn out a similar 255 Nm of torque.

Tata Curvv EV

Forging a new category in the SUV space the Tata Curvv EV turns heads with its coupe-SUV design. It brings the category to the masses with its affordable starting price of ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Currv EV has been built on the well-tested Nexon platform and is available with two battery options including a 45 kWh pack offering 430 km (ARAI) of range and a 55 kWh pack stretching it to 502 km (ARAI). Power output for these variants are rated 148 bhp and 165 bhp respectively with the same torque figure for both at 215 Nm.

BYD Atto 3

The BYD Atto 3 is a fully electric SUV with no ICE counterpart designed from the ground up as an EV. The Atto 3 comes with a 49.9 kWh and a 60.5 kWh battery pack which offer 468 km (ARAI) and 521 km (ARAI) of range respectively. It gets a front-mounted motor which generates 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. The SUV is priced from 24.99 lakh to ₹33.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). Though it’s pricier than its rivals its premium build and tech-packed interior make it worth considering.

Mahindra BE 6

Offering the most range is the Mahindra BE 6 which is built on Mahindra's INGLO platform. The BE 6 gets a sportier design and better aerodynamics as compared to its elder sibling the XEV 9e. The BE 6 will cost you ₹18.90 lakh to ₹26.90 lakh (both ex-showroom). Thanks to its lightweight build it also gets the edge over the XEV 9e in range, offering 682 km (ARAI) with the 79 kWh battery pack. Power is rated at 282 bhp and the torque churned out is 380 Nm.