Moving to the dark side: 5 SUVs exclusively available in the new Black Edition

With an expansive range of SUVs available across segments, buyers in India are now looking for exclusivity with newer offerings. This is one of the reasons why carmakers are rolling out special editions are regular intervals as customers desire a little extra with their purchases. Interestingly, one way to stand out from the crowd is a unique colour option and ‘black’ seems to be the preferred choice for buyers. Bringing an all-black paint scheme, darkened chrome and an all-black cabin, these SUVs are truly embracing their dark side

According to a study by JATO Dynamics, 14.8 per cent of buyers opted for black-painted cars in 2021, which rose to 19.5 per cent in 2023. This shows a rising trend towards the acceptance of black-coloured models. No wonder then, carmakers are rolling out special editions with the colour black at the centre of attention. If you are in the market for a black SUV, here are the options you should consider.

The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition brings a new Stealth Black paint scheme, brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out ORVMs

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition

The latest addition to the list of black-themed models, Mahindra has introduced the new XUV700 Ebony Edition with a host of cosmetic updates. The Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition gets a new Stealth Black paint scheme, brushed silver skid plates, black-on-black grille inserts, and blacked-out ORVMs. It runs on 18-inch black alloy wheels. The cabin sports black leatherette upholstery, blacked-out trims and silver accents along the centre console and door panels, and a light grey roof headliner. Based on the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L trims, the new Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition is priced between ₹19.64 lakh and ₹24.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions get a matte black exterior, 19-inch black alloy wheels, and a Stealth mascot

Tata Harrier & Safari Stealth Editions

Celebrating 27 years of the Safari nameplate, the new Tata Safari and Harrier Stealth Editions are limited to just 2,700 units each. The special offering gets a matte black exterior, 19-inch black alloy wheels, and a Stealth mascot. The SUVs also get dark-themed badging and a blacked-out front grille. The cabin gets ventilated front seats on the Harrier, while the Safari gets ventilation in the second row as well. The seats are upholstered in the Carbon-Noir theme, along with a black leatherette dashboard and door trims with contrast stitching. The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is priced at ₹25.09 lakh, while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced at ₹25.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition gets standard chrome elements finished in smoked chrome, alloy wheels finished in black and roof rails finished in the Dark Galvano colour

Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition

The Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition gets the dark theme bringing more machismo to the popular SUV. The model wears an all-black metallic paint scheme along with a blacked-out interior. The Carbon Edition gets standard chrome elements finished in smoked chrome, alloy wheels finished in black and roof rails finished in the Dark Galvano colour. With no mechanical changes, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the top Z8 and Z8L trims.

The MG Hector Blackstorm Edition is finished in a Starry-black exterior colour and replaces the chrome details with a gun-metal finish along with red accents

MG Hector Blackstorm Edition

JSW MG Motor has brought the Hector Blackstorm Edition bringing a black-themed look to the SUV. The special edition is finished in a Starry-black exterior colour and replaces the chrome details with a gun-metal finish along with red accents. The all-black treatment continues inside the cabin as well. The Hector Blackstorm is based on the second top Sharp Pro trim and carries all the features from the standard model. The MG Hector Blackstorm Edition is available in both petrol and diesel options and is priced between ₹22.13 lakh and ₹22.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top ZX trim and gets the Crystal Black Pearl colour scheme, black alloy wheels and nuts, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails

Honda Elevate Black Edition

Honda Cars India joined the all-black club with the new Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition. The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top ZX trim and gets the Crystal Black Pearl colour scheme, black alloy wheels and nuts, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition get emblems at the rear or on the front fender. The cabin gets black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, an all-black dashboard and more. The Signature Black Edition also gets rhythmic seven-colour ambient lighting. The new Honda Elevate Black Edition is priced between ₹15.51 lakh and ₹16.63 lakh, while the Elevate Signature Black Edition is priced between ₹15.71 lakh and ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom).