Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Hyundai Venue N Line leaked: All about launch, expected changes

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 11:33 pm IST

The upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line has been spied testing in India. Expected with sporty styling, retuned suspension, dual exhausts, and a turbo-petrol engine.

Hyundai is preparing to introduce a sportier version of its Venue SUV in India—the Venue N Line—with recent spy shots confirming tests underway. The launch is expected in the coming months.

Hyundai is set to launch the new Venue N Line in India soon. Spotted testing with sporty design updates, premium interiors, and performance tweaks, the Venue N Line will use a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine.(X/rohitshah26)
Design & Styling Cues

Although heavily camouflaged, the test mule reveals several telltale N Line design elements: a full-width LED light bar up front, sequential turn indicators, lowered-set LED headlamps, and dual exhaust tips at the rear. Aggressive styling touches suggest that Hyundai aims to differentiate the N Line clearly from the standard Venue.

Interior & Finishes

Inside, the Venue N Line is expected to share much of the new Venue’s dashboard architecture — including a large curved display, dual screens, and premium materials. However, sporty tweaks are likely, such as darker upholstery, contrast stitching, and possibly an N Line-specific steering wheel.

Performance & Mechanics

Under the hood, the Venue N Line is expected to use the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the regular Venue. While output figures may not diverge significantly, Hyundai looks poised to offer performance enhancements through retuned suspension, sharper steering feedback, and a revised exhaust note to deliver a sportier drive feel. Transmission choices are likely to include both manual and dual-clutch automatic (DCT) configurations.

Competitive Landscape & Expected Price Range

When it launches, the Venue N Line will compete in the hotly contested sub-compact SUV segment alongside models like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kylaq. Early estimates place the new Venue variants between approximately 7.90 lakh and 14.00 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on trim and options. However, we will have to wait for the official launch to happen to know the exact pricing.

(Also read: Victoris vs Creta vs Seltos: Here's how the new SUV stacks up against Korean duo)

Hyundai working on new EV

Hyundai Motor Company has outlined its long-term growth strategy at its first-ever CEO Investor Day, highlighting product and capacity expansion plans under its Vision 2030 roadmap. A key announcement for India is the development of Hyundai’s first locally designed electric vehicle, set to hit the market before the end of the decade.

First India-Specific Hyundai EV

As part of its aggressive India strategy, Hyundai confirmed that the upcoming EV will be created with local customers in mind and backed by a localized supply chain. While the Hyundai Creta Electric is positioned as the brand’s first mass-market EV, this new model is expected to target a more accessible price bracket. Positioned below the Creta Electric, it could take on entry-level rivals like the Tata Punch EV and MG Comet, a segment that Hyundai currently does not compete in.

News / Car and Bike / New Hyundai Venue N Line leaked: All about launch, expected changes
