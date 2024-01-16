NHAI to deactivate these FASTags on cars from January 31; here's why

The state-owned National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that it will be deactivating the FASTags on some of the cars by January 31, 2024. The FASTags will be deactivated if the KYC for the same is not complete. NHAI will discontinue certain FASTags from January 31.

NHAI has taken this step to further streamline and authenticate the new and improved toll collection system across India, and getting the KYC for your FASTag done is now mandatory till January 31 this year.

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, an official statement said.

NHAI further said in its statement that all FASTag users must complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) process as per the RBI guidelines to avoid any pauses in their services.

It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks. "Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the statement said.

FASTag users have the provision of reaching out to the nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks in case they have any confusion regarding the same.

RBI guidelines on FASTag usage

NHAI said in their statement that this new rule of KYC has been imposed after they received data if multiple FASTags issued for one vehicle, or one FASTag being used for multiple vehicles, not complying with the RBI guidelines.

Apart from this, FASTags are sometimes deliberately not fixed on the windscreen of the vehicle, resulting in unnecessary delays at toll plazas and causing inconvenience to fellow national highway users.

With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionized the electronic toll collection system in the country. The statement noted that the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative will help make toll operations more efficient and ensure seamless and comfortable journeys.

(With inputs from PTI)