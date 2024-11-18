Ninth-generation Toyota Camry sedan set for India debut on December 11. What to expect

Toyota Camry is one of the bestselling hybrid sedans in the world and despite the increasing popularity and demand for SUVs and crossovers, the Camry still has its own charm. The ninth generation model of the sedan is currently available in the international market, but not in India. However, Toyota is all set to launch the new generation Camry sedan in the Indian market on December 11. Upon launch, the new Camry will mark this nomenclature's 11 years of business in the Indian market since the car's first introduction here. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry sedan is slated to launch in India on December 11, incorporating a radically different design and new features.

Ninth-generation Toyota Camry: What's new

The ninth-generation Toyota Camry's design language is a complete departure from the model that is currently on sale in India. The new Camry gets a wider radiator grille and sharper headlamps compared to the current model, while the rear profile comes with design influence from Lexus. The headlamps come with integrated LED daytime running lights.

While the exterior of the sedan looks radically different, the interior also comes with some significant updates. The interior features a dual-digital display, while the centre console comes tweaked compared to the current version. The Camry gets features such as individual climate zones for rear occupants, seat back screens, Type-C USB charging ports, curtains, and a premium JBL audio system. Apart from that, the interior of the new Camry offers ample space and comfort thanks to the car's massive wheelbase.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Powering the ninth-generation Toyota Camry sedan is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that is paired with an eCVT. The engine is capable of churning out 222 bhp peak power. Power is channelled to the front wheels. The international market-spec Toyota Camry sedan comes available with an FWD version as well, but that is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market. The upcoming Toyota Camry is expected to offer better fuel economy than the current model's 19 kmpl.