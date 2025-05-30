Nissan Magnite CNG: Here are 5 things to know about the SUV before you decide to buy

Nissan has debuted the CNG version of its well-liked Magnite compact SUV, with prices beginning at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). In contrast to many competitors that provide factory-installed CNG kits, the Magnite CNG features a dealer-level retrofit, meaning the CNG kit is added at authorised centres post-manufacturing. This method grants customers a more adaptable and budget-friendly option to shift to cleaner fuel, appealing to environmentally conscious buyers. View Personalised Offers on Nissan Magnite Check Offers 2024 Nissan Magnite retains the same mechanicals but comes with feature additions and a revised design.

In the Indian market, the Magnite CNG competes with models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Tata Punch iCNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG. While these rivals come with factory-ready kits, the Magnite distinguishes itself by utilising a dealership-based installation approach that reduces the cost. Here's five things to know before you decide on buying the Nissan Magnite CNG.

1. Dealer-fitted CNG kit

The CNG kit installed in the Magnite is crafted, produced, and quality-tested by Motozen, an external vendor. It features a 12 kg single-cylinder system and is fitted at government-approved service centres. Motozen offers warranty coverage for the components of the CNG kit, and Nissan maintains its standard three-year or 1 lakh km warranty on the vehicle, even post-retrofitment.

2. Availability

Nissan is rolling out the Magnite CNG gradually. Initially, it will launch in seven states—Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka. The company intends to broaden availability to additional states in the subsequent phase.

(Also read: Nissan India remains steadfast on commitments despite shift in global strategy)

3. Pricing

The retrofit kit is priced at ₹75,000 and is compatible with any variant of the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol Magnite. With the base petrol model starting at ₹6.14 lakh, the CNG version is available from ₹6.89 lakh (both ex-showroom). This positions it among the most economical CNG-equipped SUVs in India, particularly compared to those with factory-installed kits.

4. Fuel efficiency

Nissan has not yet unveiled official performance metrics for the CNG variant. Nonetheless, it is anticipated to have marginally lower power output than the petrol version, similar to other CNG vehicles. The CNG Magnite is projected to achieve 24 km/kg in urban settings and up to 30 km/kg on highways, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting.

(Also read: Nissan’s new hybrid powertrain promises EV-like benefits. Will it be available in India?)

5. Features and safety

Even as a budget-friendly option, the Magnite CNG boasts a well-appointed interior. It is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, USB Type-C ports, and automatic climate control. Safety essentials include six airbags as standard, along with Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors and a high-speed alert system.