Nissan removes GT-R from India website. Car to be discontinued?

Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:17 AM IST

According to reports, the Japanese auto giant has discontinued the car in the global market as well.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Launched in 2007, GT-R, a high-performance sports car manufactured by Nissan, seems to have come to the end of its journey. This is because Nissan has removed GT-R from the company's official India website, and, according to reports, has discontinued it in other countries as well.

While there is no official statement or confirmation from the Japanese manufacturer about discontinuing the car, it has already unveiled the MY2023 GT-R, which will go on sale in the upcoming months overseas.

Meanwhile, the only two models that show up on Nissan India's website are Kicks (starting price 9.5 lakh; ex-showroom) and Magnite (starting price 5.97 lakh; ex-showroom).

Nissan GT-R

Available as a single variant and at a starting cost of 2.12 crore (ex-showroom), the GT-R is powered by a 3799cc, six-cylinder twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, which generates maximum power output and peak torque of 570 bhp and 637 Nm respectively.

According to Nissan, the car has a mileage of 8.47 kmpl, and takes just three seconds to acclerate from 0 to 100 kmph.

