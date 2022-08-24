NO buyer for this Maruti Suzuki car in July, heavy 42k discount not enough: Report

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki sells all its premium cars at the Nexa dealership. Besides New Grand Vitara, the premium car models include XL6, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and S-Cross. However, the buyers seemed to have totally ignored one of these six models, i.e Maruti S-Cross, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



Last month, Maruti was supposed to launch its New Grand Vitara and it was speculated that the new car will replace S-Cross SUV. However, the news meant that the buyers completely turned a blind eye towards the replaceable car. Not a single car was sold last month, the website reported. In June, the company had sold 697 S-Cross SUVs.



S-Cross was the first car to be sold from Maruti's Nexa outlet. Later, the company unveiled brands like Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz and XL6. As of now, XL6 is the costliest car at Nexa outlets, with the starting price of ₹11.29 lakh-Rs14.55 lakh. On the other hand, S-Cross has an ex-showroom price of ₹8.95 lakh, the Live Hindustan report stated.

In July last year, a total of 1,972 units of S-Cross were sold. In March and April, the company sold 2,674 units and 2,922 units respectively. The car maker is wondering will the buyers purchase S-Cross as it has not stopped selling all together. The company has even offered a discount of ₹42,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹12,000, exchange offer worth ₹25,000 and corporate offer worth ₹5,000.

Specifications



Talking about specification, S-Cross is an ultra luxury car of Maruti Suzuki. It is powered by a 1.5 litre engine which generates torque of 105Ps and 138 Newton metre. The engine has been linked with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox. S-Cross has acquired a 5-star adult rating in Euro NCAP Crash test. It is equipped with rain sensing wiper, cruise control, LED projector headlamp, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple Carplay and Android Auto Connect.

