Now, pay up to 1.8 lakh more for this SUV. Fourth price hike of the year

American manufacturer Jeep has raised the prices of its Compass SUV for the fourth time this year. According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the car has been given a price hike of up to ₹1.8 lakh; with this, its base variant is available at a starting cost of ₹20.89 lakh, while the top-spec variant starts at ₹32.67 lakh.

Compass SUV price hike

Variants such as Anniversary Edition, Model S, Trailhawk have been given a hike of ₹40,000- ₹45,000. On the other hand, Longitude and Night Eagle, both low-spec models, are dearer by ₹15,000- ₹25,000. However, it is the base sport petrol variant, which is dearer by ₹1.8 lakh, while there is no change in the cost of the base sport diesel model.

Interestingly, at the start of the year, the base sport petrol variant was available for ₹18.04 lakh, while the top-spec diesel Trailhawk came at ₹30.72 lakh. In just 10 months, the former is costlier by ₹2.85 lakh, while the latter is costlier by ₹1.95 lakh.

During the previous revision, in September, the prices were raised by up to ₹90,000.

Jeep Compass powertrain

The SUV has 2 powertrain options: a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol unit is connected to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. This unit generates maximum power of 163hp and 250Nm peak torque.

Meanwhile, the diesel unit produces maximum power and peak torque of 170hp and 35Nm respectively. It is connected to a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic gearbox.

In its segment, the car competes with Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5.

