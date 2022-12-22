Ola S1 tops chart, which are the other best selling E-scooters in November?

Electric scooters are getting traction in the Indian market. in the country is increasing rapidly. If you are planning an electric scooter for yourself, then here are the top-5 best selling electric scooters in the last month.

Ola S1

Ola Electric sold 16,306 units of its popular electric scooter S1 last month. The company has also achieved production of one lakh scooters from its ‘Future factory’ in Tamil Nadu. The company started production at this factory in November 2021. It took 10 months or about 300 days to reach this milestone, reports Live Hindustan.

Ola Electric claims that this is the highest ever sales for any EV manufacturer in India. It now has a market share of close to 50% in the premium EV segment. The company sold 9,616 electric scooters in September and 20,000 in October.

TVS iQube

TVS's increasingly popular electric scooter iCube sold 10,166 units last month. This electric scooter got an astounding annual growth of 1338.63%, the report stated.

In November 2021, only 699 units were sold. It is also the best ever performance for iCube.

TVS Motors has explained the cost of its electric scooter on the official page of Qube. The company says that ₹100 per liter has to be spent in a petrol vehicle. In such a situation, the cost of running 50,000 km with a petrol scooter comes to about ₹1 lakh. While the cost of running 50,000 km with his Qube electric scooter comes to ₹6,466.

Ather 450X

Ather 450X stood at number three in the list of best selling electric scooters in November. It sold 9737 units last month. Bengaluru-based startup Ather Energy has crossed the milestone of producing 50,000 electric scooters. Ather launched the 450X Gen 3 electric scooter last month expanding its portfolio.

The company already has the Ather 450X Plus and the Ather 450X. The latest electric scooter from Ather Energy is the 450X Gen 3, priced at ₹1.39 lakh. It is the long range version of the 450X electric scooter, which can travel up to 146 km on a single charge. The scooter has 3 7kWh battery packs and a 6kW electric motor.

Bajaj Chetak Electric

Bajaj Chetak remained at number four in the list of best selling electric scooters last month. According to the report, its 6,101 units were sold in November. The company had recently launched Bajaj Chetak Electric in Dehradun (Uttarakhand).

The ex-showroom price of its premium variant is ₹1,51,769. Online bookings for Chetak Electric are open and can booked by paying a token amount of ₹2,000.

Chetak gets a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is mated to a 38 kW electric motor. It generates maximum power of 5.5 PS. It gives a maximum range of 95 km in Eco mode and 85 km in Sport mode.

Okinawa Praise Pro

Okinawa's Praise Pro also manages to get included in to the top-5 electric scooters. It's 3,314 units were sold last month. During the first 6 months of 2022 i.e. from January to June, Okinawa was at number-1 position, the report added.

It left behind all the companies along with Hero Electric, Ola, Ampere, Ather, Pure EV. Not only this, Okinawa sold the maximum 6976 units in June.

