Over 20,000 units of Elevate SUV sold in just 100 days since launch: Honda Cars

In 100 days since Honda's Elevate SUV launched in India (September 4), more than 20,000 units of the car have already been sold, the company has announced, adding that of the automaker's total sales over the past three months, more than 50% came through Elevate. Takuya Tsumura, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Honda Cars India Ltd. gestures during the world premier launch of the new Honda Elevate SUV in New Delhi on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Speaking to HT Auto, Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Limited, noted how the manufacturer is ‘thrilled to witness the remarkable success of Elevate,' saying it has 'surpassed our expectations.’

“The 20,000 sales milestone in the first 100 days of launch is a proud moment for us, and reflects the trust and preference of our valued customers, making us a notable contender in the industry,” he further said.

Murata also revealed that Honda has maximised the production of Elevate to serve the waiting buyers ‘as early as possible.’

Honda Elevate: Price

The four manual variants of this mid-size SUV are priced between ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.9 lakh (ex-showroom), while the automatic ones range between ₹13.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The rates, however, are valid till the end of December, following which the new prices will be announced.

Honda Elevate: Engine

The model is equipped with a powerful 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that comes paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmissions.

Honda Elevate: Features

It has features such as an ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), a floating touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), LED headlights, electric sunroof, and more.

Honda Elevate: Rivals

In a highly crowded segment, Elevate competes with Astor (MG), Creta (Hyundai), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), Kushaq (Skoda), Seltos (Kia), Taigun (Volkswagen), Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Toyota), and others.