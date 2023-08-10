Over 50,000 bookings received for Exter in less than 30 days of launch: Hyundai

Exter, Hyundai's micro SUV that was launched for the Indian market in July, has received more than 50,000 bookings in less than 30 days of launch, the South Korean automaker has claimed. Hyundai Exter is the tallest and has the longest wheelbase in its segment.(HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Exter made its debut in India on July 10, and went on sale the same day. Bookings, on the other hand, began on May 8.

“The response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 pre-launch to more than 50,000 in less than 30 days of launch. We would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love, and are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) told HT Auto.

‘75% bookings for trims with sunroof’

According to Garg, variants of the car with automated manual transmission (AMT) accounted for approx. one-third of these 50,000 orders. Overall, 75% of the total orders were for variants with a sunroof.

Hyundai Exter: Trims and price

The SUV is being offered in seven trims, namely EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. These are currently priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh (all prices ex-showroom and introductory).

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

It is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine (NA) that is also present in other models manufactured by the company. The engine generates 81.76 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque. The figures are reduced to 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm on CNG.

Hyundai Exter: Features

The car has multiple segment-first features. It comes with footwell lighting, metal pedals, shark-fin antenna, smart electric sunroof, dashcam with dual cameras, wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation, support for various languages, and more.

Hyundai Exter: Rivals

Exter, which is available in six Monotone and three Dual-Tone exterior colour options, has Tata's Punch as its main rival in the micro SUV segment.

