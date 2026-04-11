Planning to buy a Honda Shine 125? How much EMI to pay every month?

The Indian two-wheeler market is dominated by commuter motorcycles. Gone are the days when the 100-110 cc motorcycles used to be the driving force of the market. The 125 cc models have taken that place. Honda Shine 125 is one of the most in-demand and bestselling products in that segment. This motorcycle is known for its refined engine, comfortable ride, and reliability. Available in two variant options: drum and disc, the Honda Shine 125 is priced between ₹81,502 and ₹85,862 (ex-showroom). Also, there is a limited edition introduced to the lineup recently. The Honda Shine 125 is available in drum and disc variants, priced between ₹81,502 and ₹85,862 (ex-showroom).

Powering the Honda Shine 125 is a 123.94 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 10.6 bhp peak power at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

If you have been planning to buy the Honda Shine 125 and are wondering about the monthly EMI you need to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation.