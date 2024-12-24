Planning to buy Honda Amaze in new year? Here are variant wise alternatives to consider

Honda Amaze recently received its third generation avatar in the Indian market, which was launched shortly after the introduction of the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the segment-leading model in the country. Sold alongside the second-generation model, the third-generation Honda Amaze sub-compact sedan comes sporting a significantly updated design and a plethora of fresh features. However, the powertrain remains the same as its predecessor. The third-generation Honda Amaze sedan comes with a plethora of updates on design and feature front, while the engine remains unchanged.

Honda has been aiming to grab a bigger share of the Indian passenger vehicle market and with the small and compact cars projected to see a boost in demand and sales in 2025, the Japanese carmaker is betting big on the new Amaze.

If you are planning to buy the new Honda Amaze in the new year, here are the alternatives available for the price of each variant of the sub-compact sedan.

Honda Amaze: V MT

Honda Amaze V MT comes as the entry-level variant of the sub-compact sedan. Interestingly, the base variant of the Honda Amaze is available both with manual and CVT gearbox options for the very first time offering customers a lucrative option of owning a CVT car right from the entry-level trim. Honda Amaze V MT trim is priced at ₹799,900 (ex-showroom). At this price, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AMT and the Hyundai Aura SX 1.2 MT are viable alternatives.

Honda Amaze: VX MT

Honda Amaze VX MT is the manual transmission version of the mid-spec variant of the sedan, which comes priced at ₹909,900 (ex-showroom). At this price, the consumers have other options like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi AMT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ AMT, Toyota Glanza G AMT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor S AMT, Kia Sonet HTK MT and Mahindra XUV 3XO Pro 1.2 MT.

Honda Amaze: V CVT

Priced at ₹919,900 (ex-showroom), the Honda Amaze V CVT is the base variant's automatic option. For its price, buyers can also consider alternatives such as the Maruti Suzuki ZXi AMT, Hyundai i20 Asta MT and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta CNG.

Honda Amaze: ZX MT

Honda Amaze's top-end trim is the ZX. The manual transmission version of the Honda Amaze ZX trim comes as a fully loaded model and it packs features like level 2 ADAS and rear AC vents. This model is available at a cost of ₹969,900 (ex-showroom). For this price, the viable alternatives include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ MT, Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) CVT, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta Turbo MT and Toyota Glanza V MT.

Honda Amaze: VX CVT

The CVT model of the new Honda Amaze's mid-spec VX trim is priced at ₹999,900 (ex-showroom). The Honda Amaze VX CVT is priced at ₹90,000 higher than the manual transmission-equipped version of the same trim. At this cost, the viable alternatives include the Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+ AMT, Hyundai i20 Asta (O) MT, Toyota Glanza V AMT, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Delta MT and the Kia Sonet HTE diesel MT.

Honda Amaze: ZX CVT

Honda Amaze ZX CVT is the most expensive trim in the sedan's lineup. This variant is priced at ₹10,89,900 (ex-showroom). At this price, the Hyundai i20 Asta (O) CVT, Kia Sonet HTK (O) diesel MT and Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 diesel MT are some key alternatives buyers can consider.