Planning to buy the Ather Rizta? 5 things to know before spending your money

Available in three variants, Rizta S, Rizta Z 2.9 kWh, and Rizta Z 3.7 kWh, the electric scooter promises up to 159 km range on a single charge. The Rizta has been known for its practical design, upmarket features, and reliable performance. In a nutshell, Ather Rizta is known for being a value-driven product.

The Ather Rizta , launched in India in April 2024, is a family-focused electric scooter designed for comfort and practicality. Available at a starting price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ather Rizta has been playing an instrumental role in the brand's journey to become a key mainstream electric vehicle manufacturer in the rapidly growing Indian electric two-wheeler market. Within a short span after its launch, the Ather Rizta became a major successful product. It has surpassed the three lakh unit sales milestone in just over two years, commanding 76% of Ather 's sales in the country.

If you are planning to buy the Ather Rizta, here are the top five things you must know before spending your money on it.

Ather Rizta: Two battery, three variant options Ather Rizta is available in two battery pack options across three variants. There is a 2.9 kWh battery pack available on the Rizta S and Rizta Z. This battery pack claims to offer 123 km of IDC range, but in the real world, the range should be around 80-105 km, depending on riding modes and behaviour. There is a bigger battery pack, a 3.7 kWh unit, available with the Rizta Z in the top-end of the lineup, which promises up to 159 km IDC range, translating to a real-world range of around 100-125 km on a single charge.

Ather Rizta: Game-changing Pro Pack Athr Energy offers a Pro Pack for the Rizta, which typically adds ₹14,000 to ₹20,000 premium to the price of the EV. This Pro Pack unlocks interesting and useful smart features, including Google Maps navigation on the dashboard, Hill Hold Control, traction control christened as Skid Control, regenerative braking dubbed as Magic Twist, and the companion app's smart features as well. Also, opting for the Pro Pack extends the battery pack's warranty.

Ather Rizta: Built for commuting, not racing Ather Rizta is not built for high performance like its 450 series siblings. Instead, the Rizta is designed and developed for regular, mundane commuting purposes. Powering the Ather Rizta is a 4.3 kW PMSM motor that propels the EV to run at 80 kmph top speed. However, at an acceleration capability of 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds, Rizta is slightly dialled back compared to its aggressive 450 series siblings. This is actually a practical move considering this commuter electric scooter needs to preserve its range and prioritise smooth power delivery.

Ather Rizta: Class-leading battery warranty One of the key USPs of the Ather Rizta is its battery warranty. Ather offers peace of mind with excellent battery warranties for the Rizta buyers. The standard warranty in the Indian electric two-wheeler market is generally three years or 30,000 km, whichever comes first. However, with the Pro Pack on offer, Ather Rizta buyers can avail an extended warranty of five years or 60,000 km, whichever comes first. Ather also provides an optional extended warranty for up to eight years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first. This certainly enhances the value of the EV.