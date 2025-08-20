Refreshed 2025 Indian Scout range to launch in India on August 25

Indian Motorcycles is gearing up to launch its refreshed 2025 Scout range in India on August 25, 2025. The announcement comes after the brand launched its updated heavyweight range, including the Chief, Chieftain, Challenger, and Roadmaster in June 2025. The Scout range will serve as the most accessible offering in the company’s portfolio on our shores, catering to enthusiasts looking for an American-origin V-Twin cruiser with modern engineering wrapped in a classic design. Personalised Offers on Indian Scout Bobber Check Offers Check Offers The all-new Indian Scout range debuted globally earlier in 2024 and is slated to arrive in India on August 25(Indian Motorcycles)

The Indian Scout was first introduced in 2014 and has since played an important role in the brand’s global lineup. Positioned as one of the brand’s entry-level models, the cruiser has been among its most successful offerings worldwide.

Indian Scout: Design and Variants

The Scout family carries the classic, laidback cruiser silhouette with a round headlamp, a stretched fuel tank, and a compact tail section. Depending on the variant, the styling carries subtle changes that set each model apart. While India is expected to get just two variants, the Indian Scout Classic and the Scout Bobber, there may be more on offer at the time of launch.

The global Scout range includes three more variants, which include the Sport Scout, Super Scout, and the range-topping 101 Scout. With its wide range of styles, the Scout range appeals to a broad spectrum of riders, from those who prefer a laid-back cruiser to those looking for a more aggressive ride.

Indian Scout: Engine and Hardware

At the heart of the 2025 Scout range is a new 1,250 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, which has been reworked from the ground up. For 2025, the motor gets redesigned pistons, larger valves, and a few weight-saving changes, delivering between 105 hp and 111 hp depending on the variant. Peak torque stands at 108 Nm, promising strong low- and mid-range performance, typical of American cruisers.

The Indian Scout employs a steel tube frame with an aluminium centrepiece and a new sub-frame. Braking duties are handled by a 298 mm disc at the front and rear across most variants, while the 101 Scout gets twin 320 mm discs for added stopping power. Wheel sizes vary by model, with the Scout Classic, Super Scout, and Scout Bobber using 16-inch wheels at both ends, while the 101 Scout and Sport Scout feature larger 19-inch front wheels for sharper handling.

With its launch, the 2025 Scout will become the most affordable model in Indian Motorcycles’ India range, positioned below the Chief and Chieftain lineup. Its mix of heritage-inspired design, modern features, and relatively accessible pricing is expected to attract buyers seeking a premium cruiser alternative to models from the likes of Harley-Davidson and Triumph.