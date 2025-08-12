Renault Kiger SUV awaits a makeover, launch on this date…

After launching the Triber facelift, Renault India is now gearing up to update its Kiger sub-compact SUV. The automaker will launch the Renault Kiger facelift on August 24, which is expected to bring fresh excitement into the highly in-demand and competitive sub-compact SUV segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The updated iteration of the Renault Kiger will launch at a strategic time, right before the festive season. Get Launch Updates on Renault Kiger 2025 Notify me Renault Kiger is expected to receive a host of design and feature updates, while there would be no change on the powertrain front.

The French auto giant launched the Triber MPV's facelifted version a few days ago. The Triber facelift has received an updated front and rear profile, while the side profile remains unchanged. Also, the basic silhoutte of the Triber remains the same. Expect the same to be continued in the case of the Renault Kiger. However, despite keeping the sporty silhoutte of the Kiger intact, Renault is likely to give it an impactful touch through a redesigned grille, sleeker headlamps, and sharper bumper details. At the back, there will be revised C-shaped LED tail lamps. Also, a new paint option would be there as well. The Kiger facelift will also mark the introduction of Renault’s new multi-diamond logo on the Kiger, replacing the previous single-diamond badge.

Inside the cabin, it is likely to see a noticeable upgrade in layout and features. An 8.0-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system is expected to be there with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, there would be features like a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and improved upholstery are anticipated.

Under the hood, the Renault Kiger facelift is unlikely to get any changes. In that case, it will retain the current engine options. The buyers can expect the familiar 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual or AMT gearboxes, as well as the punchier 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with either a manual or CVT transmission.

Bookings of the SUV are expected to open around the launch date, and Renault will be betting big on it to boost its overall sales.