Renault offers June discounts on Kiger, Triber and Kwid; benefits up to ₹1.15 lakh

Kiger receives the highest benefits The Renault Kiger gets the largest package of incentives this month. Buyers can opt for either 0 per cent interest financing on select variants or a cash benefit of up to ₹40,000. In addition, Renault is offering exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000, loyalty benefits of up to ₹15,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000 and a ‘RELIVE’ scrappage incentive worth up to ₹25,000. Excluding referral benefits, whose value has not been disclosed, the combined benefit on the Kiger adds up to ₹1.15 lakh. In Tamil Nadu, where the corporate discount rises to ₹15,000, the total reaches ₹1.20 lakh. Priced between ₹5.81 lakh and ₹10.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kiger competes with the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon.

Triber offers vary by stock type The Triber is available with separate schemes for MY26 and pre-MY26 inventory. MY26 models get either 0 per cent interest or a cash benefit of up to ₹25,000, while pre-MY26 stock attracts a higher cash offer of up to ₹35,000. Additional benefits include exchange support of up to ₹15,000, corporate discounts of up to ₹10,000, and scrappage incentives of up to ₹25,000. Loyalty and referral benefits are also available, although Renault has not specified their value in the published offer sheet. The Triber is priced from ₹5.81 lakh to ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom).