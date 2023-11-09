Revuelto, Lamborghini's new flagship for India, to launch on December 6
The supercar is the Italian manufacturer's successor to the iconic Aventador.
Revuelto, Lamborghini's new flagship offering for the Indian market, will be launched in the country on December 6, the Volkswagen-owned manufacturer has announced.
Unveiled in March, Revuelto is Lamborghini's successor to the iconic Aventador.
Engine
Lamborghini has retained the naturally aspirated V12 engine for Revuelto; in this case, however, the engine is an all-new unit developed from the ground up. Weighing 218 kg and lighter by 17 kg when compared to the V12 on the outgoing Aventador, the 6.5-litre unit puts out 813 bhp of maximum power and 725 Nm peak torque.
Additionally, the engine is mated to a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, now positioned behind the former.
Electric motors
The gearbox is also connected to three electric motors, of which two are on the front axle, and the third, on the gearbox itself. The model, therefore, is an all-wheel drive.
Also, the supercar lacks the traditional reverse gear; here, the front electric motors act as the reverse gear.
Battery
Positioned between the centre console is a 3.8 kWh battery pack that powers Revuelto. The pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to get fully charged. The V12 engine, on the other hand, takes only six minutes to charge the battery.
Top speed
The model has a top speed of more than 350 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a measly 2.5 seconds.
