Royal Enfield announces season 5 of Art of Motorcycling

Royal Enfield has announced the return of its global creative platform, Art of Motorcycling, now entering its fifth season. This edition, titled Cine-Verse, continues the brand’s effort to connect motorcycling with art and cultural expression on a worldwide stage. Art of Motorcycling returns with a new theme, Cine-Verse, encouraging artists to depict themselves as film protagonists and showcasing their works at Motoverse 2025.

Launched in 2020, the initiative has evolved from a grassroots effort into a cross-continental platform, inviting participation from illustrators, graphic designers, photographers, and creative enthusiasts across 12 regions, including India, South-East Asia, Latin America, and Oceania.

For 2025, the theme encourages participants to reimagine themselves as protagonists in their own film, translating that vision into a cinematic poster that features both the creator and their Royal Enfield. Genres are left open, allowing exploration across action, romance, comedy, noir, science fiction, and fantasy. The challenge lies in capturing a compelling narrative through a single image that reflects both cinematic style and the ethos of motorcycling.

A new feature this year is AOM Young Talent, a dedicated category for participants aged 11 to 18. This expansion aims to give younger artists visibility on the same stage as established professionals, with their work also showcased at Motoverse 2025 in Goa.

The global jury for Season 5 brings together diverse voices from different creative fields. Among them are Harun Robert (popularly known as Rob), who inspired a generation through his work on Pogo TV’s M.A.D.; Raj Khatri, a veteran designer behind more than 500 film posters including Baahubali and Jodha Akbar; Colombian urban artist Diana Ordóñez; and Indonesian pop-culture artist Muchlis Fachri, better known as Muklay. Additional members from Latin America and Asia-Pacific will join the panel to ensure regional perspectives are represented.

Beyond judging, jury members will also interpret the Cine-Verse brief themselves, producing original artworks that will be turned into limited-edition merchandise. They will further engage with participants through mentorship sessions. Regional juries across the 12 participating countries will conduct shortlisting and workshops, helping ensure that each market’s artistic identity is reflected in the global showcase.

Entries are open in both hand-drawn and digital formats, under the Regular and Young Talent categories. Following regional selections, up to 100 works will advance to the global jury. Finalists will be invited to Goa for Motoverse 2025, where winning entries will be displayed to an international audience of riders, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.

Last year’s edition saw more than 42,000 entries from 12 countries, culminating in over 200 works displayed at Motoverse. The platform’s reach expanded to 23.6 million people globally, with 10.4 million interactions recorded across digital channels.

Submissions for Season 5 can be uploaded via the Royal Enfield website, and shared on Instagram using the hashtags #ArtOfMotorcycling and #AOMCineverse. Winners will be announced in November 2025.